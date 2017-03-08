American Institute of Architects Elevates 2 Vermont Architects to the College of Fellows

News Release — AIAVT

March 8, 2017

AIA Fellowship Recognizes Significant Contributions to Profession of Architecture and Society

Charlotte, VT – The 2017 Jury of Fellows from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) elevated 178 AIA members to its prestigious College of Fellows, an honor awarded to members who have made significant contributions to the profession.

The 2017 Fellows will be honored at an investiture ceremony at the AIA Conference on Architecture in Orlando, Florida

The Fellowship program was developed to elevate those architects who have made a significant contribution to architecture and society and who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession. Election to fellowship not only recognizes the achievements of architects as individuals, but also their significant contribution to architecture and society on a national level.

2017 Fellows

Out of a total AIA membership of over 90,000, approximately 3 percent are distinguished with the honor of fellowship and honorary fellowship. The elevation to fellowship is conferred on architects with at least 10 years of membership in the AIA in one or more of the following nomination categories:

1. Promoted the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession

2. Advanced the science and art of planning and building by advancing the standards of architectural education, training or practice

3. Coordinated the building industry and the profession of architecture through leadership in the AIA and other related professional organizations

4. Advanced the living standards of people through an improved environment

5. Made the profession of ever-increasing service to society

Included in the list below are the newly elevated members, their component affiliation and category for which they were elevated.

William Maclay, FAIA, LEED AP, Maclay Architects, Waitsfield, Vermont, Category 2: Advanced the science and art of planning and building by advancing the standards of architectural education, training or practice—specifically, sustainability

David Sellers, FAIA, Sellers & Company, Waitsfield, Vermont, Category 1: Promoted the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession