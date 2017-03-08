News Release — Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board

March 8, 2017

Contact:

Kathy Lavoie – FGIWIB

802-782-1924 or [email protected]

Showcasing exciting employment opportunities in Northwest Vermont

St. Albans, VT – The 19th annual Franklin Region Career and Job Expo is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, from noon – 3pm at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans. The Sports Complex is located just off the interstate at Exit #19, at the corner of Route #104 and the interstate access road. The Expo is free and open to the public. Late registration for vendors is still available.

The Career and Job Expo is mutually beneficial to both employers and job seekers.

It offers business owners an opportunity to open channels of communication with students, educators and other community members looking for job advancement or employment. Vendors may profile existing positions, network with potential employees, accept applications, and schedule future job interviews. Potential job seekers have a chance to speak one-on-one with over sixty prospective employers, representing companies from throughout Vermont. Historically, over 400 potential job applicants attend the Expo each year.

The Franklin Region Career Job Expo is presented by Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board, Franklin County Industrial Development Corp, VT Department of Labor, Franklin County Business & Professional Women, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Technical Center, Voc Rehab VT/VABIR, Community College of Vermont, CVOEO Community Action, Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center, PathStone, and the Vermont Army National Guard.