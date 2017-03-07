Wilmington Woman Sentenced for Bankruptcy Misrepresentation

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney District of Vermont

March 6, 2017

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Donna Young, 68, of Wilmington, was sentenced today in United States District Court in Burlington following her guilty plea to a charge that she made false statements under penalty of perjury in a bankruptcy case she filed. U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III placed Young on one year of probation.

On April 13, 2016, a federal grand jury in Rutland returned a three-count false statement indictment against Young.

According to the indictment, on two dates in 2013 and a third time in October 2014, Donna Young filed bankruptcy petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Vermont. The petitions were fraudulent because they were filed in the name of Donna Young’s daughter, Kelli-Ann Young, without Kelli-Ann’s knowledge or consent. According to the indictment, Donna Young forged Kelli-Ann Young’s signature on each of the petitions, which she swore to under penalty of perjury. At the time the petitions were filed, there was a foreclosure and eviction proceeding pending in Vermont state court involving a property in West Dover that Kelli-Ann Young had at one time owned. Donna Young was living in the West Dover house during the foreclosure and the filing of the bankruptcy petitions automatically stayed those eviction proceedings. Young pled guilty last November.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Young is represented by Federal Public Defender Michael

Desautels. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory

Waples.