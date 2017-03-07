Julianna Baggot Named Faculty Director for MFA in Writing & Publishing Program at VCFA

News Release — VCFA

July 7, 2017

Contact:

Tim Simard

[email protected]

802.828.8804

Montpelier, Vt.—Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) is pleased to announce Julianna Baggott, a critically acclaimed author, has been named Faculty Director for the College’s residential MFA in Writing & Publishing program. Baggott is also an experienced educator in higher education.

“I’m thrilled to have Julianna join us as Faculty Director for our MFA in Writing & Publishing program. Many of us in the writing community have been in awe of Julianna for her incredible range and singular talent as an author. She is not only an amazing novelist who writes for adults and children, but also an accomplished essayist and poet. Few people I have met know more about the publishing industry than Julianna. I look forward to Julianna bringing her experience and creativity to VCFA,” said VCFA President Thomas Christopher Greene.

Baggott has written and published more than 20 books under her own name as well as pen names Bridget Asher and N.E. Bode. Her recent book, “Harriet Wolf’s Seventh Book of Wonders,” was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year (2015). Her novel “Pure,” the first of a trilogy, was also a New York Times Notable Book of the Year (2012) and won an ALA Alex Award. Her essays, stories, and poems have appeared in numerous anthologies.

Baggott is an associate professor at Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts and currently holds the William H.P. Jenks Chair in Contemporary American Letters at the College of the Holy Cross. She will begin her new Faculty Director role at VCFA’s MFA in Writing & Publishing program beginning Aug. 1, 2017.

“I’ve been an admirer of VCFA—their faculty, alums, and ideology—for many years and it’s a true pleasure to join their faculty and to help build their innovative residential MFA program,” said Baggott.

The MFA in Writing & Publishing is VCFA’s only residential program and began in 2015. The dual focus on the craft of writing and the art of publishing make it distinctive among MFA programs. The two-year program’s curriculum includes cross-genre study opportunities, internship requirements, and a yearlong Publication & Fieldwork course.

For more information about the MFA in Writing & Publishing program at VCFA please visit: http://vcfa.edu/writing-publishing.