Downtown Montpelier To Host Unprecedented Sale on Friday and Saturday

March 7, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Witzenberger

PHONE: 917.886.8512

EMAIL: [email protected]

The New Cabin Fever Sale Happening March 10th & 11th

Montpelier, VT, March 7, 2017– On March 10th & 11th, downtown Montpelier will host a new, and unprecedented Cabin Fever Sale. The sale is unprecedented because participating stores will be offering 20% off storewide for two full days—with few restrictions. To identify participating stores, look for Cabin Fever signs in the retail window. This sale is not to be missed as many of downtown retail shops will be participating in the sale and will be the largest cooperative sale of the year.

Cabin Fever Sale Shoppers can also enter to win a $200+ Downtown Shopping Spree with an assortment of gift certificates to Bailey Road, Capitol Stationers, Yarn., The Drawing Board, The Book Garden, Global Gifts, Salaam Boutique, Onion River Sports, Woodbury Mountain Toys, Bear Pond Books and Capital Kitchen.

In addition to the sale, shoppers may enjoy entertainment and street buskers taking place downtown at different times during the sale.

On Friday from 3-6 pm, folks are invited to find the Magic Me Mirror Photo booth somewhere in downtown. The mirror produces the ultimate selfie with friends and family using animations and props. There are only two of these new mirrors in New England and shoppers can try it out for free in downtown Montpelier during the Cabin Fever Sale only.

As shoppers explore downtown shops and sales on Saturday, March 11th, they might find a pirate making balloon animals, a magician with quick tricks for kids and adults alike, or local musicians filling downtown with original music. Also on Saturday, plan time to stop in at Three Penny Taproom to celebrate Péché Day 2017! Enjoy six different varieties of Peche Mortel, an Imperial Coffee Stout from famous Dieu Du Ciel! Brewery in Montreal.

On both Friday and Saturday evenings at dusk, local talent, Naosha LeStat, will perform Poi Dancing with heated coils that make a spectacle of colorful fire dance. Poi performances will happen at pop-up locations throughout downtown from 5-7 pm on the 10th & 11th. (This portion of the event is weather permitting.)

CABIN FEVER SALE SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE:

FRIDAY, MARCH, 11TH

10 am – 6 pm (stores will keep regular business hours)

20% off storewide at participating stores

Enter to win a $200+ shopping spree

3 – 6 pm

Find the Magic Mirror Photo Booth somewhere in downtown Montpelier

5-7 pm

Poi/Fire Dance Performance at pop-up locations throughout downtown

SATURDAY, MARCH, 12TH

10 am – 6 pm (stores will keep regular business hours)

20% off storewide at participating stores

Enter to win a $200+ shopping spree

11 am-1 pm

Roaming balloon-making pirate and a magician with trick for kids and adults

11 am-11 pm

Peche Day at Three Penny Taproom, taste six varieties of Peche Mortel

5-7 pm

Poi/Fire Dance Performance at pop-up locations throughout downtown

Visit the Montpelier Alive Facebook event page for more information and store sale details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1123290001115061/.

In addition to street parking, there will be plenty of additional parking in the following downtown areas:

· Parking lots behind and next to City Hall

· Parking lot behind the Main Street Pocket Park – 60 Main Street

· Parking lot next to the Information Booth on State Street – 60 State Street

· Labor Department off of Taylor Street