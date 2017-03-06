 

Vermont National Guard Announces the Start to the 2017 Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

Mar. 6, 2017

News Release — Vermont National Guard
March 4, 2017

Contact:
Capt Dyana Allen
(802) 338-3478
BB: (802) 734-1677

The Vermont National Guard is hosting the 2017 Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS), Jericho, Vermont. The Vermont National Guard is welcoming over 120 Soldiers and Airmen athletes representing twenty-three states to this event. At the end of the week 20 soldiers will be selected to the All Guard Team, similar to being an All American in high school or college.

“It is a pleasure and honor to welcome great athletes who represent our National Guard. As the Adjutant General and Executive Director of the program, I welcome each one of these Soldiers and Airmen who have worked and trained hard for this event. These athletes are dedicated, hard-working, talented and driven service members representing their state and the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, the adjutant general, Vermont National Guard.

The race schedule for Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho is as follows:
Monday, March 6 – 10:00 a.m. – Noon: Pursuit Race
Wednesday, March 8 – 10:00 a.m. – Noon: Relay Race
Thursday, March 9 – 10:00 a.m. – Noon: Patrol Race

Biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross country skiing and precision target shooting. Participants alternate between skiing trail loops intended to get their heart rate up, and then transitioning to shooting half dollar sized targets at 50 meters (150ft) while attempting to control their breathing. This sport is unique in that it occurs at opposite ends of the athletic physiology spectrum combining extreme cardiovascular stress with absolute mental focus. The Biathlon concept evolved from two activities which have a long history of hunting and winter warfare.

