 

Rutland Regional Medical Center to sponsor Community Resource Fair

Mar. 6, 2017

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center
March 6, 2017

Media Contact:
Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Rutland, VT: Rutland Regional Medical Center is making it easier for local community members to access multiple agencies ranging from healthcare to housing, all in one location.

On Wednesday, March 22, from 10am-2pm, Rutland Regional will be sponsoring a Free Community Resource Fair in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Over 28 community partners have come together in a collaborative effort to share valuable resources and information about the services they provide. This event will give individuals an opportunity to have face time with numerous agency representatives to ask questions and work with them to identify additional supports they may need.

Come and learn about the abundance of resources available in the Rutland Region by visiting the Community Resource Fair, Wednesday, March 22, from 10am-2pm in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.

For more information about this free event, contact Jessica Guardado, LICSW, LADC at 802.747.1636 or email [email protected].

