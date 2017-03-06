Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
March 3, 2017
Contact:
Megan Polyte
802-622-4136
Saturday, March 4
9:00-1:00 Cooking at “Together We Cook”
State House, Cafeteria, Montpelier
Sunday, March 5
No public appearances planned.
Monday, March 6 – Friday, March 10
Legislative Break. No public appearances planned.
Saturday, March 11
10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington
Sunday, March 12
10:30-11:30 Speaking and leading a community discussion titled, “Civic engagement and our moral obligation to stand up for those most vulnerable among us.”
Universalist Unitarian Congregation, St. Johnsbury
12:00-1:15 Speaking and attending lunch at Upward Bound Scholars Bowl
Lyndon State College, ASAC Room 100
2:00 Hosting Coffee and Conversation
Hardwick Town Hall
For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.
Fact of the Week: In Vermont, the maple industry yields about $15 million in direct sales each year. The economic impact of maple in Vermont is over $226 Million annually.
Source: UVM, Proctor Maple Research Center