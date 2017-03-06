 

Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule

Mar. 6, 2017, 12:13 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
March 3, 2017

Contact:
Megan Polyte
802-622-4136

Saturday, March 4

9:00-1:00 Cooking at “Together We Cook”
State House, Cafeteria, Montpelier

Sunday, March 5

No public appearances planned.

Monday, March 6 – Friday, March 10

Legislative Break. No public appearances planned.

Saturday, March 11

10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington

Sunday, March 12

10:30-11:30 Speaking and leading a community discussion titled, “Civic engagement and our moral obligation to stand up for those most vulnerable among us.”
Universalist Unitarian Congregation, St. Johnsbury

12:00-1:15 Speaking and attending lunch at Upward Bound Scholars Bowl
Lyndon State College, ASAC Room 100

2:00 Hosting Coffee and Conversation
Hardwick Town Hall

For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.

Fact of the Week: In Vermont, the maple industry yields about $15 million in direct sales each year. The economic impact of maple in Vermont is over $226 Million annually.

Source: UVM, Proctor Maple Research Center

