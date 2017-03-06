Comment Policy
Jacob Appel: A chilling effect on public discourse
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Jacob M. Appel, MD, JD, who is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.One does not have to agree with Charles Murray’s ideas, or even to be interested in hearing him speak, to be deeply disturbed by the efforts of Middlebury College students to silence him. The advantage of living in a liberal democracy is that it affords numerous ways in which to challenge speakers with whom one disagrees: engaging those speakers in the marketplace of ideas, for example, or ignoring them entirely. In contrast, using a “heckler’s veto” to keep unpopular speakers from expressing their views not only stifles a particular speaker, but threatens to chill public discourse by discouraging others with controversial ideas from sharing them. Popular viewpoints do not require the protections provided by free speech rights; objectionable ones do.
Murray is not the only controversial speaker to be silenced in recent months by threats of physical violence. At Cornell, conservative analyst Michael Johns was limited to a private audience after organizers could not afford the enhanced security costs needed for a public event. At NYU, conservative provocateur and self-styled comedian Gavin McInnes made it only 20 minutes into an invited lecture before opponents shut him down. Well-publicized rioting at UC-Berkeley in February prevented another such provocateur from speaking. As concerning, student activists are increasingly pressuring their institutions, sometimes with success, to disinvite speaks with whom they disagree. These are rather pyrrhic victories.
The same tools used to silence those with whom I disagree can just as easily be used to muffle those whose ideas I share.
What is saddest about the spectacle surrounding Murray’s aborted speech is that many of his antagonists seem oblivious to the history of freedom of speech on American colleges campus. For much of the second half of the 20th century, from the struggle against McCarthyites and loyalty oaths in the 1950s to the Free Speech Movement of the 1960s, progressive students and faculty had to fight for the right to express themselves freely. It is hard to imagine that anyone fully aware of that legacy could wish to suppress others as they were once censored themselves. The same tools used to silence those with whom I disagree can just as easily be used to muffle those whose ideas I share. I cannot help thinking of the French revolutionaries who preferred the radical pursuit of justice to the civil discourse of the Enlightenment — and redefined ideological purity ever smaller until the egalitarian spirit perished in a Reign of Terror.
Allowing one controversial speaker, no matter how offensive to some, is unlikely to undermine our values or damage our society. Allowing no controversial speakers threatens us all.