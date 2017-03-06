Hinesburg Woman and Brooklyn Man Face Federal Charges for Heroin and Crack Cocaine Distribution ￼￼

￼News Release — U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney District of Vermont

March 3, 2017

Burlington, Vermont — The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Deshawn Livingston, 41, of Brooklyn, New York and Brandy LaRock, 33, of Hinesburg, Vermont have been charged by criminal complaint with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute such drugs in the Hinesburg, Vermont area.

According to Court documents, the United States alleges that LaRock allowed a man named “Biggie” to stay at her Hinesburg residence on Hillview Terrace to sell heroin and crack cocaine. “Biggie” was later identified as Deshawn Livingston. On March 2, 2017, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at LaRock’s residence and found approximately 50 bags of heroin. Livingston was arrested at LaRock’s home and the Government alleges that he possessed approximately 60 grams of crack cocaine and 16 grams of heroin.

Both LaRock and Livingston appeared today before United States District Court Geoffrey W. Crawford in Burlington. The Government moved to detain both defendants pending trial. LaRock consented to detention subject to proposing a release plan in a few weeks that would include her participation in a residential drug treatment program. Livingston contested detention and, upon the Government’s request for a three-day continuance, Judge Crawford ordered that his detention hearing be held on March 8, 2017.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges contained in the Complaint are merely accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty. If either Livingston or LaRock is convicted, each faces a maximum possible term of imprisonment of twenty years.

The United States is represented in this matter by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Ophardt. Livingston is represented by David McColgin, Esq. of the Federal Public Defender’s Office and LaRock is represented by Tom Sherrer, Esq. of Burlington. The investigation was conducted by the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force with assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations of the Department of Homeland Security.