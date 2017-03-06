 

Fish & Wildlife Biologist to Discuss How to Improve Wildlife Habitat for Landowners

Mar. 6, 2017, 11:33 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department
March 3, 2017

Media Contact:
Dave Adams, 802-777-0310

MONTGOMERY, Vt. – Biologist Dave Adams with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will give a presentation on improving wildlife habitat on private lands on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The talk will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Montgomery Public Safety Building Meeting Room in Montgomery, Vt. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Adams will discuss how to create wildlife habitat for a variety of species, from songbirds and butterflies, to game species such as deer, moose, grouse as well as brook trout. Adams will also outline the federal Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), which provides landowners with free professional conservation planning on their property, in addition to providing funding to complete recommended habitat improvements on their land.

“We’ll go over the basics on how to create quality wildlife habitat on your property,” said Adams. “Managing your land for a variety of species can improve your hunting, fishing, or wildlife viewing experience, in addition to giving fish and wildlife a better place to live. We’ll also talk about how the federal EQIP program can cover the expenses for this work. Improving habitat for wildlife and fish is a major part of the department’s mission, and we’re encouraged by the many landowners who partner with us in this effort.”

The presentation is sponsored by the Friends of Montgomery Town Library. For more information on the talk or the EQIP program, contact Dave Adams at [email protected].

 

