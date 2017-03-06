 

UPDATED: Human remains are found in Hartford near I-91

Mar. 6, 2017, 2:29 pm by Leave a Comment

(This story was updated March 6 at 4:30 p.m. This version first appeared in the Valley News at 3:50 p.m.)

Vermont State Police say human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Interstate 91 southbound in White River Junction, just north of Exit 11.

Police say the remains “appear to have been there for at least several months,” and although the cause and manner of death have not been determined, “the death does not appear suspicious in nature.”

Police say they have not identified the person. The remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office.

A person walking in the area reported the discovery to Hartford police.

Interstate 91 southbound near the White River Junction exit was reduced to one lane while authorities conducted their investigation. Vermont State Police, including the Crime Scene Search Team, and Hartford police were on scene. Police said the lane should be reopened shortly.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , , ,

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "UPDATED: Human remains are found in Hartford near I-91"