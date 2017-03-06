UPDATED: Human remains are found in Hartford near I-91

(This story was updated March 6 at 4:30 p.m. This version first appeared in the Valley News at 3:50 p.m.)

Vermont State Police say human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Interstate 91 southbound in White River Junction, just north of Exit 11.

Police say the remains “appear to have been there for at least several months,” and although the cause and manner of death have not been determined, “the death does not appear suspicious in nature.”

Police say they have not identified the person. The remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office.

A person walking in the area reported the discovery to Hartford police.

Interstate 91 southbound near the White River Junction exit was reduced to one lane while authorities conducted their investigation. Vermont State Police, including the Crime Scene Search Team, and Hartford police were on scene. Police said the lane should be reopened shortly.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.