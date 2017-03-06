Bar name sparks division in LGBTQ community

BURLINGTON — Pride Center of Vermont has condemned the planned name of a new gay bar in Winooski after gathering input at a community meeting for transgender people last week.

Craig McGaughan, owner of the former Oak 45 bar on Main Street, announced last month that the venue was closing temporarily and would reopen March 10 as Mister Sister, catering to Vermont’s LGBTQ community.

Some applauded the move, noting that Vermont has been without a gay bar since 135 Pearl closed in Burlington years ago. But others reacted with dismay, saying the bar’s new name is a pejorative for trans women.

Two Pride Center board members resigned prior to the community meeting because the organization did not act quickly to condemn the name.

McGaughan sent out a news release on the eve of last week’s transgender town hall forum, saying he chose the name “specifically for its inclusivity.”

“A small part of our community has chosen to attack me for this in a way that has felt extremely divisive in a time when it has never been more important to support the LGBTQ community. These sorts of attacks do not lend themselves to productive dialogue,” said McGaughan, a gay man.

McGaughan said he nonetheless supported Pride Center’s community forum for transgender people, but that he would not attend because of the “emotionally charged” nature of the situation.

After last week’s town hall-style meeting, Pride Center of Vermont sent out a news release saying the organization “rebukes the name ‘Mister Sister.’”

“The Pride Center of Vermont stands with our trans community. At the Pride Center, we serve all spectrums of the LGBTQ community and we want to ensure any event we hold is in a location where all feel welcome. In support of this mission, we cannot hold events at any place that uses hate speech as its name. We cannot accept donations from any place with hate speech as its name. We condemn the use of hate speech in promotional materials and especially on signage,” wrote board member Bridget Barhight on behalf of the board. In the statement, she identified herself as a transgender woman.

Barhight said last week’s town hall-style forum was well attended and described the event as “heated, emotional and hopefully cathartic” for members of the LGBTQ community. She said those who spoke out showed bravery in advocating for their right to be treated with dignity and respect.

“You told us this is hate speech,” she said in the statement. “You told us that we had failed you. You demanded that we act. We heard your voices. We felt your feelings. We witnessed faces acknowledging the painful words shared by trans people which lead to moments of learning.”

“We cannot tell what the future holds, but we hope that our community mends and we will continue to maintain our accountability to the needs expressed by the trans community,” Barhight added.

McGaughan did not immediately respond to an inquiry Monday as to whether the Pride Center statement would have any impact on his plans to open Mister Sister on Friday.