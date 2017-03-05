 

Town meeting preview: Colchester

Mar. 5, 2017, 7:00 am by Leave a Comment
COLCHESTER — Even without any candidate elections, voters will have plenty to decide on Town Meeting Day.

None of the eight elected positions on Tuesday’s ballot is being contested, including seats on the Selectboard and the school board.

Still, for the third year in a row, Colchester will ask voters to weigh in on a series of charter changes intended to modernize city government.

“Colchester has a very robust volunteer spirit, so the fact that we have an uncontested Selectboard race is unusual,” said Town Manager Dawn Francis.

That volunteer spirit is on display in the eight charter change questions put forward by a volunteer government operations committee. They’ve worked for several years with town employees and the selectboard to improve the city charter, Francis said.

The first would eliminate the grand juror, an archaic position that historically had limited law enforcement authority, according to a recent Seven Days report.

“The grand juror position is obsolete now that you have police and district attorneys,” Francis said.

The next question would require the selectboard to post all its policies online, a measure Francis said is aimed at promoting transparency and modernizing town government.

Another item would increase the amount of money the town can use for an emergency, such as a washed road or collapsed bridge, from $250,000 to $500,000 and remove the requirement for that expenditure to be approved by Australian ballot.

The next question places ordinance enforcement in the town manager’s purview and requires they be terminated for cause — a term with a legal definition — and a move meant to shield the town from liability should it ever need to fire its manager.

The remaining items relate to codifying existing multi-year capital budgeting and a conflict of interest policy for town employees and elected officials.

Voters will also be asked to approve a $39 million school budget that represents a roughly 6 percent increase over last year.

The proposed town budget of $12.5 million is a 2.4 percent increase over the previous year. It provides largely the same services, Francis said, but to a growing population.

Filed Under: Politics Tagged With: ,
Morgan True

Morgan True is VTDigger's Burlington bureau chief covering the city and Chittenden County. A Seattle native, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism before working for several publications in Massachusetts. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Morgan on Twitter @true_morgan

Latest stories by Morgan

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Town meeting preview: Colchester"