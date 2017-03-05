Town Meeting Day Preview: Williston

WILLISTON — The most contentious issue for many town residents won’t be on the ballot when they go to vote on Town Meeting Day.

That issue is the question of who should pay for stormwater improvements in 18 housing developments with expired stormwater permits, said Town Manager Richard McGuire.

The problem emerged as state officials have worked to improve water quality in Lake Champlain. Most the the housing developments are in the Allen Brook watershed, which ultimately drains into the lake.

The state did a poor job enforcing permits, and neighborhood housing associations did a poor job of maintaining their stormwater systems, McGuire said.

Towns are now being required to implement water flow management plans. In Williston, the town signed agreements with the 18 housing developments that require the housing associations to pay for stormwater improvements, which will allow the permits to be renewed. In exchange, the Williston will maintain the systems going forward.

The problem is that in one housing development, no stormwater system was built at all. The developer went bankrupt before it was installed. In that development, households would have to pay $13,000 each to install a stormwater system, McGuire said.

The single development accounts for nearly $1 million of the combined $1.7 million cost for all 18 housing developments to get their stormwater systems up to snuff, McGuire said. That’s prompted pushback from home owners.

In response, the Selectboard scheduled a community forum for Town Meeting on Monday, March 6, in order to hear residents concerns. No action will be taken at that time, McGuire said, but the issue could become contentious.

Budgets, and selectboard races

The $10.6 million town budget residents will vote on the following day represents a 3.8 percent increase in spending over the previous year.

The budget invests close to $12,000 in more programming for seniors, but the lion’s share of the increase comes from two new positions and making a part-time position at the library into a full-time position.

That’s necessary, McGuire said, because as Williston continues to grow, the demand for library services has increased. Williston is adding roughly 100 new residents annually and continues to climb up the rankings of largest municipality in the state, sitting at number 10 currently, McGuire said.

The budget would also pay for a new roadway maintenance person to join the existing seven person team. Since the last new position was added in 2004, Williston has built close to nine miles of new municipal roadways, McGuire said.

The final position would be support staff for McGuire, essentially a deputy town manager. When McQuire began working for Williston in 1998, the city had a staff of roughly 30 people. Now the city has 60 on staff, but office administration has remained static, he said.

“Right now there’s no backup. If I suddenly take ill there’s no one who knows enough about the day-to-day to just take over,” he said.

Residents will also vote on the $75 million Champlain Valley School District budget.

Two of the five Selectboard seats are up for re-election, with Orland Bru challenging incumbent Jeff Ferhs for a three-year term. David Cramer is running against Theresa “Terri” Zittersitch for a two-year term.