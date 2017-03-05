Town Meeting Day Preview: Montpelier

Montpelier voters on Town Meeting Day this year will weigh in on three contested races this year and 12 other ballot questions.

One of those items, Article 14, is a vote on whether to renew a contract with city manager William Fraser.

Fraser has been the subject of public scrutiny and controversy in recent months, after Hollar attempted to orchestrate his ouster without the knowledge of some council members.

Hollar has resisted calls for greater disclosure of the reasoning behind this effort, saying that personnel issues are not appropriate for public debate.

For more information, town Clerk John Odum has placed on the city’s website a voter guide, where residents can learn more about this year’s ballot, comment on ballot items, and read candidates’ biographies and appeals to voters.

A group of Montpelier residents petitioned to include the contract item on the ballot. On March 2, the city renewed a contract with Fraser for two years.

“It’s a difficult process to play out a personnel matter in public,” Hollar said, “but I respect the community’s decision, so that’s why we’re moving forward.”

Hollar said the vote is not binding. It does not require council members to take action on Fraser’s continued employment at the city.

City councilor Anne Watson said she understands that the ballot question puts voters in a bit of a bind, since they’re being asked to vote on a city employee’s contract when city employees’ records aren’t typically available to the public. The vote could offer insight into how members of the public view the process that nearly led Fraser to lose his job, she said.

City Councilor Dona Bate said she considers Fraser “an outstanding city manager in many [city councilors’] eyes.

“That citizens felt strongly enough to [put Fraser’s contract on the ballot], I feel, is a stamp of Vermont’s state of mind at its best,” she said.

Candidates vie for city council seats

There are four candidates seeking election to the District 1 seat of the city council — Thomas Gram, Joseph Kiernan, Alex Aldrich and Mary Ross “Rosie” Krueger.

Kiernan works as a civil engineer with the state Agency of Transportation, and said he’s running for city council because Montpelier could use more representation from someone with civil engineering and construction experience.

“That’s a big part of the budget, and none of the other candidates or councilors [have] that expertise,” he said. Kiernan said 37 percent of the town budget goes toward public works.

Kiernan hopes to grow Montpelier’s population by as many as 1,000 people, he said, to offset the low property taxes paid by state agencies and by the city’s many nonprofits.

“It’s a way of lowering the property tax, which is not outrageous, but it’s significant, and higher than in surrounding communities,” he said.

Aldrich serves as the Vermont Arts Council’s executive director, a position he’s held for 20 years.

He said he hopes to preserve what makes Montpelier unique and desirable to residents, visitors and potential future residents.

“The context of a place, and the history of a place, in my opinion should have a greater impact on the decisions and the choices made by public bodies that affect our public spaces,” Aldrich said.

A musician and a the owner of a real estate business, Aldrich said he’ll bring his business experience to the table, but also a grounding in the arts that’s lacking in many elected offices.

“I am a business owner, and I do care about affordability and taxes,” he said. “But paying attention to why people actually value living in Montpelier, beyond the cost of it, is important.”

Neither Gram nor Krueger could be reached for comment.

District 2 voters will need to choose between incumbent Anne Watson and Alison Soccodato for city council.

Watson, the incumbent for the position, said she’s “looking forward to working on the vision for the City and working collaboratively with my fellow council members to consider how we support sustainability, our local economy, and our spirit of community.”

Watson is a physicist who’s been teaching at Montpelier High School since 2004.

Soccodato said this is her first attempt at elected office, following a career in project management, consulting and business performance management that included a stint as an analyst for the U.S. Department of State, in Washington, D.C.

Soccodato said she was motivated to seek office in part out of concern over upcoming zoning revisions.

“The proposed zoning will allow growth that is not sustainable,” she said.

City councilors, Soccodato said, “have not considered the true cost, financial and social, of the new growth that would be allowed under the proposed zoning.”

The city council ought to do a better job of reaching out to residents, Soccodato said. The council recently established a local development corporation, based on a consultant’s recommendations.

“But he interviewed very few people,” Soccodato said. “Depending on who you ask, you could get very different answers on how to move forward.”

Soccodato said she’d keep a regular schedule to meet with constituents, and said she’d proactively seek input from residents about important council matters.

In the third contested race, three contenders — Becky Bowen, Bridget Asay and Ira Black Shadis — are vying for two openings on the school commission.

Shadis works with the Vermont Housing Conservation Board through a national service program called AmeriCorps. Shadis grew up in Montpelier and received his primary and secondary education in the schools he hopes to oversee as a school commissioner.

“I had overwhelmingly positive experiences with the schools, and I’m still in touch with a lot of the administrators and teachers,” he said.

Shadis has worked as an educator with Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.

“I think there’s a lot of importance in keeping schools as a cornerstone of our communities,” Shadis said.

Neither Bowen nor Asay could be reached for comment.

Uncontested candidates include Ashley Hill, who’s seeking to represent District 3 on the city council; Daniel Dickerson, who is running for a seat on the Parks Commission; and Jake Brown, who’s the lone candidate for a position on the Cemetery Commission.

City budget

The first question on the ballot, Article 3, asks voters whether to appropriate $8.8 million for the city budget through property tax revenues. This represents a $322,145, or 3.6 percent, increase over last year’s property tax revenue. The tax itself would increase by 2.7 cents to cover that sum, representing an additional $59.55 on an average Montpelier residential property, according to the Montpelier Annual Report.

This year’s budget doesn’t institute any major policy changes, but it does build on previous bumps in infrastructure spending, said Montpelier Mayor John Hollar.

The budget includes a $166,000 increase to pay for maintenance on the city’s roads and bridges, part of an incremental six-year goal of increasing road and bridge funding by $1 million, Hollar said.

This is part of a plan city embarked upon several years ago to bring road and bridge funding to a level where maintenance can be done that could avoid still greater costs down the road, said city councilor Anne Watson.

“It’s cheaper for us, in the long run, if we just do our due diligence with maintaining what we own,” she said.

School spending

Article 4 on this year’s ballot asks whether the school board should increase spending by about 5.5 percent over the current year, bringing the total budget to $20 million.

Dispatch consolidation

Article 5 seeks to appropriate $100,000 — $47,000 from Montpelier, $53,000 from Barre — for the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority, an agency formed in 2014 for the purpose of consolidating emergency response between the two municipalities.

The amount is unchanged from what the agency received last year, which is approximately what both towns spend on their emergency response dispatch services, Watson said.

The $100,000 will pay for a part-time executive director and for further investment in a communications system that will connect emergency dispatchers from Barre and Montpelier, said Francis (Paco) X. Aumand III, the agency’s executive director.

Dispatchers through the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority will serve the towns’ fire, police and emergency medical responders, Aumand said, and — if voters continue to approve funding — should begin doing so by the end of 2018.

Bringing the two dispatch centers together is a fairly complex process, Aumand said, requiring additional training, new policies and procedures, and new electronic equipment.

Consolidation will reduce overtime costs by a projected $25,000 annually, but Aumand said public safety, and not financial savings, are driving the move.

In time, Aumand said, the agency could work to consolidate fire departments, police departments, and emergency medical response teams as well.

Compensation for public officials

Article 6 in this year’s ballot asks voters whether to pay the city’s mayor $3,000 for the fiscal year extending between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

Article 7 asks whether to pay city councilors as well, for the same period, a sum of $7,200, or $1,200 for each of the six.

Normally an uncontroversial item, this year the rate of pay sparked some discussion between councilors, Watson said.

“There’s no doubt that what we make is not minimum wage,” Watson said, and while that doesn’t prevent many would-be elected officials from running for office, it could mean that some residents who don’t make much money can’t afford to take the position.

Article 8 also deals with pay for public officials, asking whether to pay the school commission chair $1,300 for the same fiscal period, and $1,000 each for the six other commissioners.

Article 9 asks voters whether the Board of School Commissioners may keep funds that aren’t spent by June 30, 2017 in a reserve account, to be used at the board’s discretion for school operating expenses.

Northfield Street

Article 10 concerns Montpelier’s Northfield Street, and asks voters whether the city council may borrow $3.9 million through a 20-year bond to rebuild the road.

Of that amount, $1.6 million would pay for a new water line, $1.2 million would install a new sewer main, and $1.1 million would buy improved sidewalks and a bike lane. State and federal funding would cover the cost of the road surface, said city councilor Dona Bate.

The current water and sewer lines beneath Northfield Street are old, leaking and lack sufficient water pressure, Bate said. The road surface is crumbling because of the age of the concrete.

City leaders have waited to repair the utilities until they secured funding to reconstruct the road, but that delay means that “the utilities need to be done now,” she said.

The $3.9 million bond before voters “is a lot of money, but we’re getting a lot of money [from elsewhere] for that street as a result of our investment,” Bate said.

Work on the project would begin this year, and preliminary paving would cover the roadway by this fall, Bate said. Workers would complete the final two layers of paving by the end of fiscal year 2018, she said.

Should voters approve this ballot item, Bate said, the improvements will make travel on Northfield Street safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists as well, as the result of better signals, better sidewalks and a new travel lane devoted to cyclists.

Montpelier Downtown Community Association

Article 11 asks voters whether to assess an additional $.0515 per $100 of appraised property value on downtown properties that are not residential.

The funds raised from this special assessment would pay for aesthetic improvements to downtown streets, such as new signs and benches, and marketing to promote Montpelier’s downtown district.

This is an annual budget item, Bate said, whose proceeds pay for a contract with Montpelier Alive, also known as the Montpelier Downtown Community Association, a nonprofit that promotes the city.

Kellogg-Hubbard Library

Article 12 on this year’s ballot asks voters whether to appropriate $330,633 for the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, for the fiscal year between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

It’s a request the library — which is not a municipal entity, but rather an independent nonprofit — makes every year, said the library’s executive director, Tom McKone.

The library serves Montpelier and five neighboring towns, McKone said, and residents fund about half the library’s budget. Another quarter of the budget comes from fundraising and donations, and endowment investments cover most of the remainder, he said.

The library is the second-busiest in the state, after Burlington’s, he said. Last year, the library circulated 268,000 items and brought in more than 10,000 people to attend over 500 programs and events, McKone said.

The library’s operating budget is $915,000, McKone said. The library employs eight full-time and eight part-time staff members, who keep the library open six days a week.

This year’s request is a slight increase over last year’s, McKone said, but support for libraries is strong in Vermont, with around an 80 percent voter approval for budget requests in most years.

“We’ve got good support in the towns,” McKone said, “and we’re an extremely well-used library. Circulating more than a quarter-million items a year is a big deal in a small town.”

Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice

Article 13 asks voters whether to spend $20,000 to support Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for the fiscal year between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

The organization is a non-profit Visiting Nurse Association that provides care to frail, elderly and disabled residents of Washington County and three nearby municipalities in Orange County, Williamstown, Orange and Washington.

The majority of CVHHH funding comes from Medicaid and Medicare, but a large portion comes from the 23 towns the organization serves, said President and CEO Sandy Rousse.

Support for the organization is needed because CVHHH provides care “to all, regardless of ability to pay,” Rousse said.

Most of the patients served by CVHHH live in Montpelier, Barre and Northfield, she said.

The group asks for funding amounts from each of the municipalities it covers using a per-capita formula; CVHHH in addition conducts fundraisers every year, however, “because we recognize that towns are just as strapped as everybody else,” Rousse said.

Ultimately the services they provide represent a good investment, she said. A patient requiring a five-day hospital stay can be expected to pay around $8,400; that amount would allow a patient with similar requirements to receive 138 days of home health care, Rousse said.

“Sometimes people need to go to the hospital,” Rousse said. “But the idea behind home health care is that the sooner they’re discharged from the hospital, and provided highly-skilled care in the community — especially at home — it allows us to provide more at less cost.”

The organization in past years received funding from Montpelier through the Montpelier Community Fund, a group that divvies up funds the city council approves for important area non-profits, Watson said. In a departure from past practice, CVHHH this year has asked to appeal directly to voters, rather than to the fund’s directors, she said.

Honoring poet David Budbill

Article 15, the last on the Montpelier ballot this year, asks whether the late David Budbill should be named “The People’s Poet of Vermont.” Budbill, a playwright and poet, died Sept. 25, 2016 in Montpelier.

Fellow poet and recent Vermont Book Award winner Kerrin McCadden asked the city to give Budbill the title.

“It’s a crying shame he was never [Vermont Poet] Laureate,” McCadden wrote in a letter to the city. “He wasn’t a poet you’d find in any academic setting, more likely off stacking his wood. I get why other poets would have beat him out time and again for laureate, but his devotion to writing poems that real people could love and understand was deep and true, and he was wildly successful on that score… What a crying shame he’s gone already.”

Lost Nation Theater’s founding artistic director, Kim Bent, said Budbill through his works created true Vermont characters who will endure.

“David Budbill’s life-long accomplishment as a playwright and poet was to faithfully capture and record the essential nature of our Vermont people,” Bent wrote in an email. “The iconic characters he created in his poems and plays will live forever as true, authentic embodiments of our independence, self-reliance, resilience, hard work, frugality, common sense, and cryptic wisdom.”

Budbill regarded Lost Nation Theater as his “home theater,” and debuted two of his plays — Little Acts of Kindness and Song for My Father — at the theater in downtown Montpelier, Bent said.

The title, Bent said, “will in some small way make up for the fact that David was never officially recognized as Vermont’s Poet Laureate — although more than one writer who’s held that title has expressed the opinion that he richly deserved it.”