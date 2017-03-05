Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of March 4

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 3/4/17 – 3/10/17
Saturday, March 4
12:00 – 2:00 PM
Essex Winter Carnival Chili Cook Off
Albert D. Lawton School, 150 Maple Street, Essex Junction, VT
Sunday, March 5
No public events scheduled at this time
Monday, March 6
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Travel to Bennington
(Closed meetings with local businesses)
2:30 – 4:00 PM
Travel to Rutland
Visit GE Facility
210 Columbian Ave, Rutland, VT
Tuesday, March 7
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Attend Town Meeting Day
Berlin Elementary School, Berlin, VT
1:30 – 3:00 PM
Travel to Toronto for Commerce Trip
Meeting with Premier Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Legislature, 111 Wellesley St West, Toronto, ON
Wednesday, March 8
9:00 – 10:30 AM
Commercial Briefing with Consul General Juan Alsace
360 University Ave, Toronto, ON
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Tour Porter Airline Facility
Toronto Airport, Toronto, ON
Thursday, March 9
2:30 – 3:00 PM
Attend Army National Guard Biathlon Award Ceremony
Camp Johnson, Jericho, VT
Friday, March 10
8:45 – 9:15 AM
Understanding Digital Threats Cybersecurity Briefing
Champlain College Center for Communication and Creative Media, 375 Maple Street, Burlington, VT
10:00 – 10:30 AM
Weekly Press Conference: Community Development Block Grant Awards
Location: TBD