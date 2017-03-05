 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of March 4

Mar. 5, 2017, 8:42 pm

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 3/4/17 – 3/10/17

Saturday, March 4

12:00 – 2:00 PM
Essex Winter Carnival Chili Cook Off
Albert D. Lawton School, 150 Maple Street, Essex Junction, VT

Sunday, March 5

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, March 6

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Travel to Bennington
(Closed meetings with local businesses)

2:30 – 4:00 PM
Travel to Rutland
Visit GE Facility
210 Columbian Ave, Rutland, VT

Tuesday, March 7

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Attend Town Meeting Day
Berlin Elementary School, Berlin, VT

1:30 – 3:00 PM
Travel to Toronto for Commerce Trip
Meeting with Premier Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Legislature, 111 Wellesley St West, Toronto, ON

Wednesday, March 8

9:00 – 10:30 AM
Commercial Briefing with Consul General Juan Alsace
360 University Ave, Toronto, ON

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Tour Porter Airline Facility
Toronto Airport, Toronto, ON

Thursday, March 9

2:30 – 3:00 PM
Attend Army National Guard Biathlon Award Ceremony
Camp Johnson, Jericho, VT

Friday, March 10

8:45 – 9:15 AM
Understanding Digital Threats Cybersecurity Briefing
Champlain College Center for Communication and Creative Media, 375 Maple Street, Burlington, VT

10:00 – 10:30 AM
Weekly Press Conference: Community Development Block Grant Awards
Location: TBD

