YWP: ‘What We Love About You’

About the Young Writers Project

YWP, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, Vermont, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power and to gain confidence and skills for the workplace and life. YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice. Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org, which has only one rule: Be respectful. For more information, please contact YWP executive director Geoffrey Gevalt at [email protected].

Elizabeth Magnan, 16, of Fairfield, writes about a circle of love created by her family around her grandmother. Elizabeth says that her family was having dinner at her uncle’s house one night ​when they “went around the table and told Grandma what we love about her. She is a truly amazing person and we wanted her to know how much she means to us.”

What We Love About You

By Elizabeth Magnan

Click below to hear Elizabeth read her work.



We’d started talking about hands.Anna told you that you havebeautiful hands.You protested,saying that they were tooold, wrinkly and twistedto be beautiful.Anna insisted you, and your hands,are beautiful.Uncle John saw the problem:You didn’t see your worth.So he suggested we go ina circle and saywhat we love about you.Anna said she loves your stories.I said I love your soft, lovable,huggable personality.Mom said she loves your strength,how you raised her and hereight siblings aloneafter Grandpa died.Aunt Sandra said she lovesthat you are like a second mother to her.Alex said she loves your kindness.Sarah said she loves your compassion.​Georgia said she loves yourability to help others.Emma said she loves how you are​always looking out for us.​Uncle John said he loves yourability to get up after something​knocks you down, and your ability​to smile after you are knocked down.

​I hope some of that

got through to you.

​I hope you realize now

​how truly amazing you are.

Check out the February/March issue of The Voice, the Young Writers Project monthly digital magazine. Click here.