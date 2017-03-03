White River Junction VA Medical Center Joins VA Innovators Network

News Release — White River Junction VA Medical Center

March 2, 2017

Contact: Andy LaCasse 802-295-9363, ext. 5880 [email protected]

White River Junction VA Medical Center (WRJ VAMC), March 1st – The White River Junction VA Joins the VA Innovators Network.

The VA Innovators Network was launched in late 2015 to support VA employees in testing new ideas and creating partnerships with external stakeholders to improve the way we serve Veterans and their families. The VA Center for Innovation initiated the program by embedding innovation capabilities in eight medical centers to engage employees in supporting the MyVA transformation to create the best possible experience and care for Veterans and their families. The VA Innovators Network has recently grown to 22 VA sites across the United States.

We are proud to announce that WRJ VAMC was recently chosen to join the VA Innovators Network as one of these 22 sites.

Through the support of the Network and the onsite Innovation Specialist (Brynn Cole), WRJ VAMC employees can more readily test new ideas and create partnerships to improve the way we serve Veterans. Brynn has managed several high-profile programs for VA since 2010: both for the San Francisco VA Health Care System and now back home in Vermont with the WRJ VAMC. As Innovation Specialist, Brynn seeks to teach + train employees on innovation-related competencies, manages the local innovation development pathway to the VA Innovators Network Accelerator and Funding program, imports and exports innovations across VA sites, and is a local leader for creating and sustaining a culture of innovation.

With the support of the Innovation Specialist and the backing of the Network, nineteen WRJ VAMC employees recently stepped forward with 21 ideas to solve real-time problems experienced by the humans we seek to serve: our Veterans, our staff, and our communities. Each applicant had the opportunity to pitch the issue they identified along with the solution they developed to Medical Center Leadership team for review. A full third of these 21 projects were selected to receive funding from the VA Innovators Network:

· Cash for Your Stash: An Opioid Buyback Program –Jean Liu, MD, MS, FACS (General Surgery);

· Teleguidance of Point of Care Cardiac Ultrasound – Establishing a Sustainable and Efficient Training Method – Daniel J. O’Rourke, MD, MS, MEd (Chief of Cardiology) and Robert T. Palac, MD, MS (Cardiology);

· Women Veterans Comic Anthology –Carey Russ, LCSW (Women Veterans Program Manager);

· Actigraphy for Veterans -Jessica Oehlke, MD (Psychiatry Resident –Burlington Lakeside Clinic);

· 3D Printing as Recreational/Art Therapy: WRJ/Chillicothe Combined Application –Brynn Cole (Innovation Specialist) and Brooke Robinson-Drew, M.S (Creative Arts Therapist);

· Emergent Transfer Coordination and Communication –Teresa Stearns, MSN, RN,VHA-CM (Associate Chief Nurse – Quality & Performance);

· Suicide Prevention for Rural Veterans –Robert Scott, MD, PhD (Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry)

The WRJ VAMC is just now beginning their journey as a VA Innovators Network Site, but the Medical Center is in no stranger to innovation or continuous quality improvement. The White River Junction VA had been awarded nine Robert W. Carey Awards and recognized twice as a national Malcolm Baldrige finalist.

WRJ VAMC facility and Community-Based Outpatient Clinic staff members are energized about the opportunity to make a difference and Medical Center leadership couldn’t be more thrilled to see the energy and ingenuity generated by this new quest for innovation. We will build on this momentum to create and sustain a culture of innovation, partnering with our communities and innovation ecosystem and leveraging the talent, creativity and tenacity of all those who seek to better the lives of Veterans.

Medical Center leadership continues to look for forward-thinking staff and community partners to help co-design Innovation at the WRJ VAMC.

