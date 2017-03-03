VSAC Offers Free College Planning Events

News Release — VSAC

March 2, 2017

Take the stress out of the college search and financial aid with College Pathways

WINOOSKI (March 2, 2016) – Thousands of Vermont students and parents have gotten a leg up on college planning through VSAC’s College Pathways events. Get the same help they did by registering now for one of the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.’s College Pathways events, featuring free workshops at locations across the state:

· Saturday, March 18 at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch provided)

· Saturday, April 1 at Castleton University in Castleton, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

· Saturday, April 29 at Johnson State College, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Now in its 16th year, College Pathways covers the entire college process, including creating a college list that fits student needs and family finances, specifics on how to apply, strategies for taking SATs and ACTs, writing an application essay that stands out, understanding college costs and financial aid, and more. Back by popular demand: “What I Wish I had Known,” where student panelists give perspectives on applying and going to college – what worked (and what didn’t!), plus the challenges, successes and surprises once they got there.

Here’s what past attendees said:

“I was so confused and anxious about my future. This workshop gave me many helpful tips. Thank you!” (student)

“The SAT/ACT prep blew my mind.” (student)

“Thinking about college is overwhelming … but now I know where to begin. You provided excellent guidelines & resources.” (parent)

Workshops fill up fast. To reserve your seat, register and get information at www.vsac.org/CollegePathways. Walk-ins are welcome too!