VCFA’s MFA in Visual Arts Offering Free Portfolio Reviews for Artists

News Release — VCFA

March 2, 2017

Contact:

Tim Simard

[email protected]

802.828.8804

Montpelier, Vt.—The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) MFA in Visual Art—the first and longest-running program of its kind in North America—has announced a free portfolio review for all artists interested in applying to the College or looking for feedback on their work.

The submission period will run from March 6-17, 2017. The MFA in Visual Art program’s esteemed faculty will review each portfolio and provide feedback in early April. Artists can utilize the faculty comments to improve their portfolio for applications to the College or for their own personal practice.

“Critiques are central to our residencies at the MFA in Visual Art program at VCFA. For artists, compiling and receiving feedback on a portfolio of their artwork is an excellent exercise, whether they are preparing for graduate school, artist residencies, grant applications, or an exhibition,” said Danielle Dahline, director of the MFA in Visual Art program.

To enter the portfolio review, artists are asked to submit 10 images and an artist statement through the MFA in Visual Art’s application website. Faculty members will offer a short response, including suggestions, responses to specific pieces, or general feedback on each portfolio.

The MFA in Visual Art, which formed in 1991, celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and bases its educational success on the principle of individualized learning. The program’s precedent-setting pedagogy is based on the understanding that art does not exist in a void, but within a social context. Students emerge from the program with a dynamic new vision of themselves, their art, and the world around them.

For more information on the portfolio review, contact Thatiana Oliveira at [email protected] or (802) 828-8636. vcfa.edu/visual-art