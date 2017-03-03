News Release — Howard Center

Feb. 28, 2017

Contact:

Denise Vignoe

Director of Development and Communications

208 Flynn Avenue Burlington, VT 05401

O. 802.488.6912 C. 802.318.2860

W. www.howardcenter.org

Howard Center kicks off its Spring Community Education Series on March 23 with a screening of the FRONTLINE documentary Being Mortal. The film is based on the bestselling book by renowned New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande and follows Gawande as he explores the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life. It shows how doctors, including Gawande, are often untrained, ill-suited, and uncomfortable talking about chronic illness and death with their patients.

Who’s Your Person… What’s Your Plan?” is a collective impact initiative of organizations in Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties that is working to facilitate discussions about the importance of advance care planning and the tools available for medical decision-making in Vermont. Join panelists for a discussion about the film, and explore advance care planning – if you thought you were dying, what would matter most?

Panelists: Cindy Bruzzese, Vermont Ethics Network; Zail Berry, MD, UVM Larner College of Medicine, UVM Medical Center, Birchwood Terrace Health Care; and Tara Graham, Hospice and Palliative Care Services, VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties.

Facilitator: Catherine Simonson, Howard Center.

Main Street Landing’s Film House, 60 Lake and College, Burlington, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Other presentations in the Spring Community Education Series include:

April 6: Nothing to Fear: Anxiety Across the Lifespan, Dealer.com

April 20: Crazywise film screening, plus panel, Main Street Landing

May 18: Mindfulness with a Capital M: Focus, goodness, and peace for an uncertain world, Dealer.com

All Community Education Series presentations are free and open to the public.

Registration is not required; seating is first-come, first-served.

Opportunity for questions and answers.

Complimentary parking on-site at all sites

Special Collaboration on April 5 from 6-8 p.m.: Life Animated film screening, followed by panel discussion, Sheraton Burlington Hotel and Conference Center. Sponsored by Champlain Community Services, Mosaic Learning Center, Vermont Family Network, Vermont PBS, Vermont Special Arts, and Howard Center.

For additional information, call 802-488-6912 or visit www.howardcenter.org/Community-Education-Series