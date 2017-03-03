Fish & Wildlife Dept. Holds Workshops on Conservation Resources Mapping Tool

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

March 1, 2017

Media Contacts:

Monica Przyperhart, 802-461-5118; Jens Hilke, 802-461-6791

Town planners, conservation commissioners, members of the public encouraged to attend

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is holding a series of free workshops on using the recently updated online mapping tool, BioFinder. The workshops are aimed at town planners and conservation commissioners, but all members of the public are encouraged to attend.

BioFinder is a mapping resource used to find the places in Vermont most important for maintaining biodiversity, even as the climate changes. It includes maps of Vermont’s connected forests and waterways, locations of important ecological resources, and other information used for conservation and land use planning.

“BioFinder makes your work as a community leader easier by helping you identify hotspots of biological diversity in your area,” said Jens Hilke of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “Getting the right information is the first step in ensuring that these important natural resources are available for every generation of Vermonter.”

By zooming in and out to different scales, BioFinder can help users see their land or community in a larger context. It is available for anyone to use online at BioFinder.vermont.gov.

“For people working in small towns, getting quality information is really a challenge,” said Liz Thompson of the Jericho Conservation Commission. “BioFinder brings all of the current information into one place that is so slick and easy to use.”

Everyone is welcome, but since space is limited, pre-registration is required. Please email [email protected] to sign up or learn more. Seminars are generally in the evening, but there will also be serval webinars that are available during the day.

Webinars

March 6, 1:00-2:00pm

March 16, 1:00-2:00pm

To register for a webinar, please click here or contact [email protected]

Middlebury

Ilsley Public Library

March 27

7:00 – 9:00pm

This workshop will have a follow-up on April 3rd, featuring the more advanced tools and uses of BioFinder.

Newport

North Country Career Center

March 29

6:30 – 8:30pm

St. Albans

Community College of Vermont

April 1

9:30 – 11:30am

Bennington

Community College of Vermont

April 5

6:30 – 8:30pm

White River Junction

Hartford Area Career & Technology Center

April 11

6:30 – 8:30pm

Burlington

University of Vermont

April 18

6:30 – 8:30pm

Aiken Center

Putney

Landmark College

April 24 (Tentative)

6:30 – 8:30pm

Barre

Central Vermont Career Center

April 25

6:00 – 8:00pm