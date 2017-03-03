Energy Efficiency a Focus of Town Meeting Effort

News Release — Vermont Natural Resources Council

March 3, 2017

Contact:

Keil Corey, Vermont Natural Resources Council, (802) 223-2328 x121, [email protected]

Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power, (802) 229-8200, [email protected]

Volunteers in 23 towns to collect surveys, pledges and distribute LED bulbs

Montpelier, VT – Volunteers with Town Energy Committees in over twenty towns will be surveying local residents about their energy consumption at Vermont’s annual Town Meeting Day – Tuesday, March 7. A limited amount of free LED light bulbs donated by Green Mountain Power will be offered to residents along with information about steps they can take to reduce their energy footprint. Residents will also be introduced to the Community Energy Dashboard, an online tool developed to support the state’s ambitious goal of meeting 90 percent of its energy needs through energy efficiency and renewable sources by 2050.

The Community Energy Dashboard helps communities shape their energy future at the local level with a powerful suite of interactive tools to set goals, track progress, map actions, share stories, and hear from trusted neighbors. The Dashboard helps translate Vermont’s clean energy goal into achievable local action across all energy sectors – efficiency, heat, electricity and transportation.

“Town Meeting Day is all about coming together as a community on important issues and decisions. How Vermonters, towns, and the state grapple with more resourceful ways to consume energy and continuing our transition to more local, renewable energy supplies will be one of those issues,” said Johanna Miller, energy and climate action program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council and coordinator of the Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network (VECAN). “On Tuesday, nearly two dozen energy committees across the state will use this unique community gathering opportunity to introduce their neighbors to the Community Energy Dashboard, an online tool designed to give Vermonters and communities a clear view of how they can participate in the state’s clean energy transition. It’s my hope that more Vermonters will explore this powerful tool and put it to work in ways that address their individual home and community needs.”

“As Vermont’s Energy Transformation Company, GMP is committed to working with customers and communities on an energy future that is more resilient, cost-effective and sustainable,”said CEO and president Mary Powell. “We are so pleased to support this initiative to drive more interest on Town Meeting Day that will lead to actions to reduce carbon use. There is so much we can accomplish when we work together.”

The Dashboard was created by the Energy Action Network (EAN), Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation with funding from VLITE, U.S. Department of Energy, and the Vermont Public Service Department. To experience the full suite of online tools, register today at www.vtenergydashboard.org.

Participating towns include: Calais, Benson, Craftsbury, Reading, Norwich, Guilford, Hartland, Woodstock, Glover, Colchester,Sharon, Cavendish, Rockingham, Plainfield, Marshfield, South Burlington, Bethel, South Royalton, Burlington, Richmond,Dorset, Waterbury, and Brattleboro.

The Dashboard is open to all Vermont communities and residents can record their energy actions on the Dashboard website by visiting www.vtenergydashboard.org or download the survey at http://www.vtenergydashboard.org/90-by-2050/detail/total-energy-checklist-handout.