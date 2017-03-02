VSECU’s Rob Miller Joins Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council

News Release — VSECU

Feb. 21, 2017

Contact:

Yvonne Garand, Senior VP Marketing & Business Development

[email protected] / 802-371-5197

MONTPELIER, VT, February 21, 2017 – VSECU CEO Rob Miller was recently appointed to the First District’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC). The council, which includes members from all New England states meets twice annually to advise the Bank on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide Boston Fed President, Eric Rosengren, with feedback and insights on economic conditions affecting Vermonters and Vermont communities,” Miller stated. “Hearing similar insights from bank and credit union executives across New England will also enhance our understanding of challenges and opportunities facing communities throughout the northeast. In a nutshell, it’s a great chance both to share with and learn from community lenders who share our commitment to community and economic development,” he explained.

Miller plans to amass data and policy advice from other Vermont financial institutions to share with the council. “Information from all 12 regional CDIAC meetings gets summarized and presented in Washington DC by the CDIAC chairs,” he noted.

As part of the Central bank of the United States, the Boston Fed works to promote sound growth and financial stability in New England and throughout the country. Its contributions to communities, the region, and the nation include:

· Conducting economic research,

· Participating in monetary policy-making,

· Supervising certain financial institutions,

· Providing financial services and payments,

· Playing a leadership role in the payments industry, and

· Supporting economic well-being in communities through a variety of efforts.

CDIAC member terms last for three years. Miller said he will use the forum to introduce or monitor topics of importance to Vermonters.

“VSECU is the only credit union serving all Vermonters, so I will bring a statewide perspective to this Council. I am eager to work with my counterparts in the region on strategies to create greater social, economic, and environmental prosperity.”

Miller, a resident of Shelburne, is a former Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development and currently serves on the boards of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, Capstone Community Action and the Energy Action Network.