Tony Pomerleau Offers a Community Challenge

Feb. 27, 2017

Burlington, Vermont —Tony Pomerleau is a strong supporter of community and believes in giving back. Everyone at Living Well Group believes in caring for our elders with compassion and respect. Through their mutual commitment to addressing disparities by means of innovative approaches and programs, Tony and Living Well Group have created a new challenge for themselves and the greater community. Together, they are offering the Circle of Care challenge match; Tony will match dollar-for-dollar all donations to Living Well Group’s Ethan Allen Residence up to $100,000.

“I am very pleased to be able to offer this challenge match and increase support for this organization,” said Pomerleau. “This neighborhood and this building hold great memories for me. I am also fortunate to have good health and the resources to provide for the care of my family and friends. Everyone at Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Residence, 1200 North Ave. in Burlington, is home to 39 Vermonters — an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, historians, teachers, and other community leaders. Many residents are from the surrounding neighborhood of Burlington’s New North End, and many of the volunteers that come to play music, or tell stories, or teach Tai Chi, or work in the garden live nearby. Many years ago, the yellow brick building was home to the first Christian Alliance Church, thanks to the foresight of a spunky reverend and the generous belief in community that Tony Pomerleau brought to the table.

“Mr. Pomerleau’s incredibly generous challenge match will allow us to make much-needed improvements to the building — inside and out,” said Dee DeLuca, Living Well Group’s executive director. “We are very appreciative to be a part of the arc of caring for the neighborhood, the building, and most importantly, the people. We will honor the past and plan for a productive future as we make the building sing again. We are so grateful to Tony for this opportunity and this Circle of Care challenge.”

“The return on my initial investment has been tremendous just in terms of how many people and how many organizations have benefited from the original small loan to a visionary reverend. Now that I’m 99 years old, I can look back on many, many transactions, and I think this is one of my most satisfying. I am so pleased to be able to step in again after all these years and give it another little boost. They say you can never go home again, but you can go back to help every now and then,” sums up Pomerleau.

Residence — from the chef to the administrator — believes in the dignity of aging with grace, kindness, and community. These are things I believe in, too.”

With this Circle of Care challenge match, all donations will be matched

1:1 resulting in Mr. Pomerleau’s original ￼gift of $100,000 growing into $200,000 for the organization.

For more information on how to rise to the challenge and make a tax-deductable donation, please call Mary Mougey at 802.658.1573 x112 or email: [email protected].

About Living Well Group

Living Well Group is a nonprofit organization with three campuses serving more than 100 elders and their families. Living Well Group’s mission is resident-focused caring for elders that promotes wellbeing within a wide range of community connections.

In 2013, Living Well Group purchased Ethan Allen Residence at 1200 North Avenue in Burlington, VT. This former church is home to 39 residents from all walks of life with many stories to share. To learn more, visit: www.ethanallenresidence.org or call 802.658.1573.