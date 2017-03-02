Rights and Democracy Bennington Chapter to Hold Rally on March 6

News Release — Rights & Democracy

Feb. 27, 2017

Bennington, Vt…..February 27,2017

Rights and Democracy Bennington chapter announced that it will hold a public Rally and March on March 6, Town Meeting Day. The rally will take place at 6 PM in the parking lot behind the Bennington Station Restaurant, where those gathered will reaffirm that all are welcome in Bennington. Those at the rally will be focused on welcoming undocumented immigrants, refugees and other immigrants to Bennington. Speakers will include Kiah Morris and Rae Fields, local Representatives in Montpelier. The Rights and Democracy (RAD) chapter of Bennington is focused on proposing that no law enforcement officer, from the City through the Federal levels will participate in the travel ban or immigration raids currently promoted by the White House. They will March into the Town Meeting, where 8 local members, Robert Block, Lora Block, Michael Thomson, Tom Haley, Drew Peltier,Chris Gagne and Aaron Sawyer will read the Floor Resolution proposed for adoption by the Town.

RAD member Jim Vires, who helped plan the Rally and March said:” It is our hope that all of Bennington will come together to reaffirm its acceptance and welcoming of all. We know that the energy created by other marches and rallies will translate into large attendance, and we want the public to know that all are welcome”.

For Town residents who cannot be present, sign on sheets to the proposed Resolution are being circulated, so that those who do attend will know that there is additional support for the Resolution.

Aaron Sawyer, who helped to plan the rally and march added:” We were glad to have the help of so many from the education community at both the college and high school levels in making this event a reality.” Drew Peltier also helped to organize the march. Drew attends MAU High School and will also be speaking at the rally.

Rights and Democracy is affiliated with Our Revolution, a national partner, and has chapters throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.