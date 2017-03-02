Pride Center to Gather Community Tonight

News Release — Pride Center of Vermont

February 28, 2017

Contact:

Josie Leavitt

802-860-7812

[email protected]

Burlington, VT– The Pride Center of Vermont stands with all members of the LGTBQ community who feel oppressed, regardless of the source. That is our primary mission, and we acknowledge that all members of the LGBTQ community have experienced vastly different histories of oppression and different paths to rise above that oppression.

Last week there was an announcement that a new bar in Winooski would cater to Vermont’s LGBTQ community. Shortly after the announcement, the Pride Center began hearing clear objections to the proposed name of the bar. The name, which in other uses is a slur primarily directed at trans women, has offended and traumatized some members of our trans community and has escalated their feeling of oppression.

In acknowledgement of this hurt, we are holding a Trans Town Hall on Thursday, March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Champlain Senior Center on 241 N. Winooski Street, so we can come together and as a community move towards resolution.

We know that this issue is polarizing for our community, because frankly it is also polarizing for our Board of Directors. In respect of this divide, we are not able to issue a statement for or against the name. Instead, here is what we are hoping will happen:

We hope everyone involved understands that violence against the transgender community is not imagined. It is a widespread problem felt in every state, including Vermont, and there is a relationship between the use of transphobic speech and other forms of violence. The Pride Center is available to help any community member experiencing violence.

We hope everyone involved understands that feeling offended, traumatized, or afraid by the bar name is a legitimate response. No one is to be mocked for feeling this way. The Pride Center is here to offer support should that not be the case.

We hope everyone involved understands that feeling empowered, amused, or titillated by the bar name is also legitimate response. No one is to be demonized for feeling this way.

We will not tolerate speech, in any form or forum that is intended to harm or denigrate any member of our community. If you witness this behavior, the Pride Center is available for assistance in determining an appropriate response.

We hope the people behind the new bar know that we appreciate their intent to create a welcoming business. We also hope they acknowledge that their decisions and responses to feedback have hurt some members of our community. The Pride Center is available to the people behind the new bar as a resource as well.

We hope all who participate in the debate do not lose faith in each other or themselves. In this time of exterior polarization, it now more vital than ever that everyone in the LGBTQ community works together towards to the greater good.

As a group, we proclaim our hopes with the full understanding that some individuals will be disappointed, including members of our own board. We encourage everyone who has been affected by this to participate in the dialog on this issue as fully as they wish. Our decision to not take a position collectively as the Pride Center Board of Directors is in no way a discouragement for individuals to take action, speak up, and to organize on either side of the issue.

In closing, we may not be in agreement in how to respond to the bar’s name, but we are in perfect agreement that this center is your center for all members of the LGBTQ community, and our services and help are available to you when you need us.