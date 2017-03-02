GMP Crews Responding to Outages After Strong Winds Hit Northeast

News Release — Green Mountain Power

March 2, 2017

Contact:

Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power

802-229-8200

[email protected]

Crews Repaired 5,800, Right now 5,700 Out

COLCHESTER, Vt. – After a strong wind storm hit the Northeast, with gusts up to 55 mph in Vermont, Green Mountain Power crews are out making repairs. Forecasters say the strong winds will continue through the afternoon, potentially causing more outages. Right now, about 5700 homes are without power across the state, with most of the outages in Southern Vermont.

“Our crews were ready and deployed around the state and they responded as the winds started. They will work as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs,” said Kristin Carlson, GMP’s Vice President of External Affairs. “All of our neighboring states were hit hard and are experiencing extensive outages from this storm. Our advanced preparation is helping us restore power quickly in Vermont.”

Green Mountain Power reminds everyone to stay away from down power lines, as they may be live and dangerous, and be aware that downed trees could have power lines tangled in them and may also be unsafe.

In addition to all internal crews working, external crews are also helping. With a new wave of strong winds forecasted, repairing all the damage could take thru the night into tomorrow.

“Our top priority is to keep the public safe and get the lights back on. Crews won’t stop until power is restored for all,” said Carlson.

To get the latest information on outages and restoration times, customers can sign up for text service alerts, by texting REG to 46788 or GMPVT, or signing up online at greenmountainpower.com/textalerts. Customers can also sign up for GMP’s app to report outages with a touch of a finger at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for GMP. Customers may also report outages by calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP’s Outage Center page at www.greenmountainpower.com