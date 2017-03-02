Energy Bill Assistance Grants Available to Help Low-Income Vermonters

News Release — Efficiency Vermont, Burlington Electric Department

March 2, 2017

Contacts

Alayna Howard, Efficiency Vermont, 802.540.7656

Mike Kanarick, Burlington Electric Department, 802.735.7962

Efficiency Vermont and Burlington Electric launch 3rd round of funding to non-profits to help ease energy burden of Vermonters around the state

Burlington, VT – For a third year, Efficiency Vermont and Burlington Electric Department are launching a grant program for non-profit organizations to help low-income Vermonters reduce their energy bills. The grant program was first launched in January 2014 and has proven successful over the past two years – delivering measurable energy savings and receiving positive feedback from program participants.

In 2016, more than 170 megawatt hours of energy were saved under the grant program – or enough energy to power 22 Vermont homes for one year. In addition, the participating organizations conducted 750 home energy visits, which involved replacing inefficient light bulbs with more efficient compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, installing energy-saving, low-flow water devices and advanced power strips, and identifying other opportunities to reduce energy use, such as replacing inefficient refrigerators and implementing weatherization projects.

“These energy visits mean so much to the elders we serve,” said Karen Budde, Volunteer Coordinator for the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. “They often live alone in big farm houses. So knowing that they can keep their lights on at a low cost and move through their home safely so they do not fall is very important.”

“Our goals with continuing this grant program are to reach more low-income Vermonters and to help reduce their energy burden,” said Liz Gamache, Director of Efficiency Vermont. “By partnering with Vermont non-profits, we’re able to expand our impact and ensure that homes in their communities are more affordable, comfortable, and safe.”

“Burlington Electric has long been in the business of making a difference for Burlington’s energy future, and that difference includes helping all members of our community improve their energy efficiency to save money and protect our environment for future generations,” said Neale Lunderville, General Manager of Burlington Electric Department. “We’re glad to partner once again with Efficiency Vermont to provide these grants to serve those in our community who need an extra boost to meet their electric needs.”

Efficiency Vermont and Burlington Electric Department expect to award up to 10 non-profit organizations with grants ranging from $10,000 to $30,000. Interested organizations are invited to submit proposals specifying ways they would use the funding to help their constituents save energy. Proposals are due by March 17, 2017, for more information, please visit www.veic.org/company/requests-for-proposals or contact Paul Markowitz at [email protected].

Efficiency Vermont was created by the Vermont Legislature to help all Vermonters reduce energy costs, strengthen the economy, and protect Vermont’s environment. For more information, contact Efficiency Vermont at 888-921-5990 or visit www.efficiencyvermont.com.