Clara Martin Center Hosts 5k Color Splash

News Release — Clara Martin Center

March 1, 2017

Contact:

Heidi Allen Goodrich

[email protected]

802-728-4466 x221

Clara Martin Center

PO Box G

Randolph, VT 05060

www.claramartin.org

Clara Martin Center will host a 5k Color Splash at the Thetford Academy Woods Trail on Sunday, May 7, 2017. May is Mental Health Month, and this fun event will help to raise awareness for mental health and addiction recovery services in the area, while also celebrating Clara Martin Center’s 50th anniversary of providing mental health and addictions services to the greater Upper Valley as one of 10 designated agencies in the State of Vermont.

Walkers and runners alike will enjoy the scenic trails of Thetford Academy’s elite cross-country trail while being doused with non-toxic colored powder. Registration takes place between 8:30-10am and then the fun begins with a pre-race Zumba warm-up by local instructor, Jennifer Sargent at 10am. The race starts at 10:30am with free kids’ activities during and after the race, parental supervision is required.

Register at www.claramartin.org/colorsplash.html before April 3, 2017 for a discounted registration fee and to guarantee yourself a swag bag and race t-shirt. On-site registration will be available for cash only transactions, contingent on registration availability.

“Clara Martin Center strives to see the unique individuality in everyone, and an event such as the Color Splash is a great way to bring diverse people together to celebrate our anniversary in a fun, healthy and colorful way.” Clara Martin Center’s Executive Director, Linda Chambers said.

See you at the starting line!