 

Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions Seeking Applications for Tiny Grant Conservation Program

News Release — Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions
March 2, 2017

Karen Freeman, Chair, Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions

The Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions (AVCC) is seeking applications for its 2017 Tiny Grant program.

The grants provide seed money and/or matching funds for specific conservation projects at the local level and AVCC members are eligible to apply.

“Conservation commissions and other volunteer groups spend countless hours working in their communities to protect and enhance Vermont’s natural resources,” said Karen Freeman, chair of AVCC. “These grants help support local projects around the state, and we’re thrilled to be able to support these efforts each year through the Tiny Grant Program.”

Last year, AVCC awarded grants to groups in Bolton, Greensboro, Wallingford, Dummerston, and Bradford. Projects included a floodplain forest inventory project, establishing a pollinator corridor, outdoor education programs connecting kids with nature, improving a town forest trail network, and improving access to a natural area for Vermonters of all abilities.

Individual grants are available in the range of $250-$600. Applications are due April 14, 2017 and awards will be announced May 5, 2017. Projects must be completed and a final report submitted by May 5, 2018. Extensions may be considered.

Conservation Commissions and groups working to become conservation commissions are eligible to apply. Groups must also be members of AVCC to be eligible. To become an AVCC member, read more and apply online at http://vtconservation.com/join-us/.

For more information about the grants and an application visit http://vtconservation.com/tiny-grants/.

