Woodstock Welcomes Special Olympics Vermont Winter Games

News Release — Special Olympics Vermont

Feb. 28, 2017

Contact:

Liza Reed

Marketing and Partnerships Director

Special Olympics Vermont

(802) 861-0275

Cell: 802-598-7571

[email protected]

South Burlington, VT – February 28, 2017

For the tenth year in a row, the Woodstock community will welcome the Special Olympics Vermont Winter Games to Suicide Six March 3-5.

“We are honored by the warm welcome we receive from the Woodstock Rotary and greater community each year,” says Lisa DeNatale, President and CEO of Special Olympics Vermont. “We look forward to celebrating our athletes and their accomplishments in Woodstock.”

Competition begins on Friday, March 3, with Unified Champion Schools snowshoeing. Special Olympics Vermont athletes and Unified partners (peers without intellectual disabilities) representing elementary, middle, and high schools around the state compete together in relay-style snowshoe races.

Community members are encouraged to attend the Opening Ceremony celebration on Friday evening, March 3, on the town green featuring special guest, Governor Phil Scott. The Parade of Athletes, led by Woodstock Rotary members, will begin at 6:45 followed by the Opening Ceremonies program at 7pm and fireworks on Mount Tom at 7:30pm.

Saturday and Sunday feature more than 190 athletes competing in alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing at Suicide Six. Athletes range in age from 8 years old to 70+ and represent all fourteen Vermont counties. Volunteers are needed for all three days for a variety of positions on and off the snow.

For more information and to register to volunteer please visit SpecialOlympicsVermont.org