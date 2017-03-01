Top Obama Climate Adviser to Speak at Leahy Center Environmental Summit

News Release — ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Feb. 28, 2017

Contact:

Barry Lampke

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: 802-922-1990

Burlington – Todd Stern, former U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change, was today announced as the Keynote Speaker for the 2017 Leahy Center Environmental Summit from March 24-25.

“I am proud that this third Leahy Environmental Summit will generate projects with immediate benefits for climate resilience and water quality,” said Senator Patrick Leahy. “Todd Stern has been immersed in these issues at the highest levels, and I know that he will inspire those attending as he did in helping to lead the international climate negotiations in Paris.”

Stern served as the United States’ chief negotiator for the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, serving the Obama Administration for seven years. He also helped shape the development of domestic climate and clean energy policy.

The Summit, Our Clean Water Future: Building Resilience and Creating a Culture of Clean Water, will bring together more than 150 creative and dedicated people from around the state to explore the connections between climate change and water quality, and develop multi-sector, watershed-level initiatives that build social and structure resilience and create a culture of clean water. Teams of diverse stakeholders will design and prototype projects that transform their ideas into reality. The Summit is free and pre-registration is required.

“It’s more important than ever to mobilize Vermonters around collaborative actions that compel us to think, plan and act on a watershed level,” said Phelan Fretz, Executive Director of ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.

The Summit is sponsored by Northfield Savings Bank. “Simply put, the Champlain watershed is our region’s most precious resource,” said Thomas Leavitt, the Bank’s President & CEO. “With the stewardship of Sen. Leahy and ECHO, we have an opportunity to bring together the finest thought leaders to tackle the most formidable challenges. Northfield Savings Bank is a full partner in this initiative.”

About Todd Stern

Todd Stern served from January 2009 until April 2016 as the Special Envoy for Climate Change at the State Department. From 2001-2008, Mr. Stern was a partner at the law firm WilmerHale, where he served as Vice Chair of the Public Policy and Strategy Group, and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. He served in the White House from 1993 to 1999, mostly as Staff Secretary, and as Counselor to the Secretary of Treasury from 1999-2001. Stern was also senior counsel to Senator Patrick Leahy on the Senate Judiciary Committee, advising on intellectual property, telecommunications and constitutional issues. Mr. Stern is currently a Visiting Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.