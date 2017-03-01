Study ‘Social Permaculture’ with Pandora Thomas & Lisa DePiano at the School of the New American Farmstead

News Release — Sterling College

March 1, 2017

Media Contact:

Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College

802.586.7711 x164 • [email protected]

March 1, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • “Earth care. People care. Fair share.” These concepts are the foundational ethics of permaculture—but they can also be the pillars for a sustainable, just, and equitable society. The School of the New American Farmstead at Sterling College is offering a new course in “Social Permaculture” for those interested in applying permaculture principles to social systems.

This intensive five-day course, held from August 7-11, 2017, is designed to guide students on how to use permaculture ethics, principles, and design language both as a lens to critically explore problems as well as a creative tool to generate resilient solutions. The course will also examine case studies of grassroots organizing, the cooperative movement, the solidarity economy, and participatory budgeting.

Social change agents, educators, organizers, and those who wish to take a more active role in their communities will finish the course with the knowledge and skills needed to hold transformative spaces, foster resilient and equitable communities, and provide generative leadership.

Instructor Pandora Thomas said in a recent interview, “There hasn’t been enough work done around applying the permaculture principles for the people care ethic, so now there’s this misconception that permaculture is only about farming and gardening, which it isn’t — it’s about relationships. It’s about looking at systemic problems and finding relationship-based whole system solutions.”

Thomas is a passionate global citizen who is, as she says, “employed by the earth.” She works as a caregiver, teacher, writer, designer, and speaker. She studied at Columbia and Tufts University and with several permaculture and green building design programs. Her writing includes a children’s book, various curricula, and a manual entitled “Shades of Green” for individuals wanting to teach green building to youth. Her most recent projects include co-founding the Black Permaculture Network, working with Toyota to design and currently serving as a coalition member of the Toyota Green Initiative, which supports African-Americans in understanding the benefits of adopting sustainable lifestyles, and co-designing, teaching with, and directing Pathways to Resilience—a permaculture and social entrepreneur training program that works with men and women returning home after incarceration. Recently, she also co-founded Women Designing Resilience, a re-entry program for women returning home from prison.

Co-instructor Lisa DePiano came to permaculture from a background as a community organizer working against mountaintop removal and for global justice. She is a certified permaculture designer/teacher, and faculty member for the Yestermorrow Design/Build School, the University of Massachusetts, and a research fellow at the MIT Media Lab. She has extensive experience in social enterprise and worker cooperative development including co-founding the Montview Neighborhood Farm, one of the first worker-run human powered urban-farm and edible forest gardens in the country, and establishing the bicycle powered compost program while riding with the worker-owned collective Pedal People. She is board member for the Permaculture Association of the Northeast, currently developing bottom-up quality standards for permaculture education.

Both DePiano and Thomas are featured in the documentary “Inhabit: A Permaculture Perspective.”

DePiano says of social permaculture, “It’s active and solutions-based. That’s what I really fell in love with.”

The class is being offered at Sterling College as part of the School of the New American Farmstead, its continuing education program that provides a variety of classes and workshops for aspiring agrarians, artisan food enthusiasts, and environmental stewards. These hands-on short courses in small-scale food production and sustainable farming offer one-on-one mentorship, inspiration, skills, and new perspectives that will feed the body, the mind, and the spirit.

This is the second year of the visionary School of the New American Farmstead, the creation of President Matthew Derr. Under President Derr’s leadership, the College has launched the Rian Fried Center for Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems; made substantial progress on renewable energy; transformed its agricultural facilities; and set records for enrollment and fundraising.

The School of the New American Farmstead at Sterling College is generously underwritten by two great Vermont businesses: Chelsea Green Publishing, the preeminent publisher of books on the politics and practice of sustainable living, and Vermont Creamery, an award winning creamery offering fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and créme fraîche that combine the European tradition of cheesemaking with Vermont’s terroir. Both Chelsea Green and Vermont Creamery are partner businesses that share a deep commitment to the environmental stewardship mission of Sterling College.

Online registration is now open, but spaces are limited. Students are encouraged to apply as early as possible. Academic credit is available for all courses. For more information this course and to register, visit www.sterlingcollege.edu/socialpermaculture.