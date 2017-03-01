Rutland Regional Medical Center Sponsors Grant Management Essentials Training

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

February 22, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Seeking and winning grants is only the beginning…Learn how to manage them!

Rutland, VT— Rutland Regional Medical Center is pleased to sponsor the highly acclaimed Grantsmanship Center’s Grant Management Essentials Training to be held Thursday and Friday, May 11th & 12th in the Franklin Conference Room at the Howe Center on Strongs Avenue in Rutland.

“Vermont agencies and not-for-profit organizations developing programs and using grant funding to support them will benefit from this comprehensive two-day interactive program” said Marie Gilmond, Community Benefits Manager at Rutland Regional. “It goes beyond the basics and explores the impact of programs on organization systems, and providing practical tools to utilize for planning and implementation. Aligning program management, grant management and organizational systems is essential to successful implementation.”

Positive Impact

Many agencies and organizations have already benefited from the knowledge and skills acquired during The Grantsmanship Center’s Grant Management Essentials Training. Rutland Regional Medical Center, a not-for-profit, has recently been incorporating templates, checklists and planning strategies acquired at last year’s training, to improve their grant management efforts. The Grantsmanship Center’s Grant Management Essentials Training provides Rutland Regional Medical Center, as well as other Vermont agencies and not-for-profits, access to professionals that help examine critical legal and policy considerations, and focus on the tasks, responsibilities, practices, and real-world situations that grant and project managers confront every day.

Created by two of the nation’s leading experts in the field, this training is fast-paced, making a daunting topic approachable and understandable. Attendees learn from the presenters and from one another throughout the seminar, using real life experiences as context, leaving with customizable templates and a network of colleagues to contact and follow-up support from The Grantsmanship Center.

“We are continually striving to organize requirements for solid grant management, establish roles and responsibilities of members of the grant and project management team(s), and maximize the benefit of the funding we receive to support needed projects ,” said Bill Gee, Compliance Administrator, Rutland Regional Medical Center. “Understanding the ins and outs of allowed costs, procurement requirements and indirect costs, we can ensure the best successes and compliance with funder requirements, leading to mutual accomplishment.”

Availability

Rutland Regional’s sponsorship of The Grantsmanship Center’s Grant Management Essentials training seminar is driven by their own positive experience with the training, and their desire to support and promote capacity, at home and across the state, to seek and manage funding to continually improve programming in and for our local communities.

This two-day training seminar on May 11th and 12th is limited to 30 participants. Registration prior to Monday, April 24th is $835.00 per person and includes a light breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack each day. The fee is $885 after April 24th, if space is still available. Rutland Regional Medical Center will offer a limited number of partial scholarships. Requests for scholarship must be submitted in writing by Thursday, April 6th. For more information and to register, please contact Brenda Colburn, Community Health Improvement, at (802) 776-5502 or [email protected].