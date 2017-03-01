Poetry Out Loud State Semifinals to be Held in Barre on March 8

News Release — Vermont Arts Council

March 1, 2017

Contact:

Kira Bacon, [email protected] , 802.828.5422

What: Students from 35 Vermont high schools will travel to the Barre Opera House on March 8 to compete in the Vermont Poetry Out Loud 2017 State Championship. These young people will meet to vie for a place in the finals. The state champion will compete in the national contest in April.

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where:

Barre Opera House

6 N. Main Street

Barre

Additional Information:

This year, more than 5,500 students participated in classroom contests, with winners proceeding to school competitions. Winners from the school level will recite at the semifinals in Barre. From there, ten students will be selected to compete in the finals on March 16 at Vermont PBS in Colchester. The winner of the Vermont State Competition then goes to the National Finals in Washington, DC, where he or she will compete against champions from every state in the country.

The Poetry Out Loud program was created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, and is administered statewide by the Vermont Arts Council. Now in its twelfth year, Poetry Out Loud has inspired hundreds of thousands of American high school students to discover and commit to memory classic and contemporary poetry.

There are several ways for people to engage in this year’s event:

The competition at the Barre Opera House is free and open to the public.

A livestream of the full event will be available here.

The competition will be live tweeted by @VTArtsCouncil using the hashtag #POLVT and #POL2017

2017 Participating Schools:

Addison County:

Mt. Abraham Union High School, Bristol

Bennington County:

Arlington Memorial High School

Burr and Burton Academy, Manchester

Mt. Anthony Union High School, Bennington

Southwest Vermont Community Development Center

Caledonia County:

Hazen Union School

Lyndon Institute

St. Johnsbury Academy

Chittenden County:

Burlington High School

Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg

Essex High School

Milton High School

Mt. Mansfield Union High School, Jericho

Rice Memorial High School, S. Burlington

South Burlington High School

Franklin County:

Bellows Free Academy, Fairfax

Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Orange County:

Oxbow Union High School, Bradford

Thetford Academy

Williamstown Middle High School

Orleans County:

Lake Region Union High School, Orleans

North Country Union High School

Rutland County:

Mt. St. Joseph Academy

Proctor Junior Senior High School

Washington County:

Harwood Union High School

Montpelier High School

Northfield High School

Spaulding High School

U-32 High School

Windham County:

Brattleboro Union High School

Twin Valley Middle High School

Vermont Academy

Windsor County:

The Sharon Academy

Whitcomb High School

Woodstock Union High School

The Vermont Arts Council envisions a state where everyone has access to the arts and creativity in their life, education, and community. Through its programs and services, the Council strives to increase public awareness of the positive role artists and arts organizations play in communities and to maximize opportunities for everyone to experience the arts. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. www.vermontartscouncil.org.