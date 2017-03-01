 

Poetry Out Loud State Semifinals to be Held in Barre on March 8

Mar. 1, 2017, 11:04 pm

News Release — Vermont Arts Council
March 1, 2017

Contact:
Kira Bacon, [email protected], 802.828.5422

What: Students from 35 Vermont high schools will travel to the Barre Opera House on March 8 to compete in the Vermont Poetry Out Loud 2017 State Championship. These young people will meet to vie for a place in the finals. The state champion will compete in the national contest in April.

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where:
Barre Opera House
6 N. Main Street
Barre

Additional Information:

This year, more than 5,500 students participated in classroom contests, with winners proceeding to school competitions. Winners from the school level will recite at the semifinals in Barre. From there, ten students will be selected to compete in the finals on March 16 at Vermont PBS in Colchester. The winner of the Vermont State Competition then goes to the National Finals in Washington, DC, where he or she will compete against champions from every state in the country.

The Poetry Out Loud program was created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, and is administered statewide by the Vermont Arts Council. Now in its twelfth year, Poetry Out Loud has inspired hundreds of thousands of American high school students to discover and commit to memory classic and contemporary poetry.

There are several ways for people to engage in this year’s event:

The competition at the Barre Opera House is free and open to the public.
A livestream of the full event will be available here.
The competition will be live tweeted by @VTArtsCouncil using the hashtag #POLVT and #POL2017

2017 Participating Schools:

Addison County:
Mt. Abraham Union High School, Bristol

Bennington County:
Arlington Memorial High School
Burr and Burton Academy, Manchester
Mt. Anthony Union High School, Bennington
Southwest Vermont Community Development Center

Caledonia County:
Hazen Union School
Lyndon Institute
St. Johnsbury Academy

Chittenden County:
Burlington High School
Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg
Essex High School
Milton High School
Mt. Mansfield Union High School, Jericho
Rice Memorial High School, S. Burlington
South Burlington High School

Franklin County:
Bellows Free Academy, Fairfax
Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Orange County:
Oxbow Union High School, Bradford
Thetford Academy
Williamstown Middle High School

Orleans County:
Lake Region Union High School, Orleans
North Country Union High School

Rutland County:
Mt. St. Joseph Academy
Proctor Junior Senior High School

Washington County:
Harwood Union High School
Montpelier High School
Northfield High School
Spaulding High School
U-32 High School

Windham County:
Brattleboro Union High School
Twin Valley Middle High School
Vermont Academy

Windsor County:
The Sharon Academy
Whitcomb High School
Woodstock Union High School

The Vermont Arts Council envisions a state where everyone has access to the arts and creativity in their life, education, and community. Through its programs and services, the Council strives to increase public awareness of the positive role artists and arts organizations play in communities and to maximize opportunities for everyone to experience the arts. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. www.vermontartscouncil.org.

