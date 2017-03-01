Killington School of Resort Management Holds Open House

News Release — Killington School of Resort Management

Feb. 28, 2017

Killington School of Resort Management Offers Open House for Students Seeking a Unique Education in the Heart of the Mountains

Meet with passionate faculty, hear from current students and put the fresh Vermont powder to the test during the Open House on Saturday, March 18

Killington, Vermont – March 1, 2017 – Students in search of a unique hospitality and resort education experience in the heart of the outdoors, look no further: Green Mountain College’s Killington School of Resort Management (KSRM) invites prospective students and their families to attend an Open House at the school on Saturday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a chance to connect with the program’s passionate faculty and current students, learn firsthand what KSRM is all about, and even put their ski and snowboarding skills to use on the Vermont slopes. Sign up for the Open House here.

Offering the only program of its kind in the U.S., KSRM provides students from around the world with the chance to earn a B.S. degree in Resort and Hospitality Management in just three years. Students live, study, work and play in the backyard of the east coast’s largest four season resort at Killington.

“Our spring Open House provides prospective students with the opportunity to hear more about what makes KSRM one of the most unique higher education programs in the country,” said Frank Pauze, Director, KSRM. “We encourage those that are considering the program to join us on March 18 and learn what it means to work hard and play hard as a KSRM student, and how we equip our students with the business skills and experience they need for successful careers.”

KSRM mirrors Green Mountain College’s commitment to environmental, social and economic sustainability and the school’s accelerated academic program includes a balanced mix of liberal arts, resort and hospitality management, and business classes. In addition, throughout the year, KSRM students gain as many as four meaningful work experiences for their resumes, earning an average of $16,500 while in the program.

The school’s focus on preparing students for the real world through these co-ops and internships has helped contribute to the program’s 99 percent job placement rate post-graduation. Students have stepped into a broad variety of successful positions after graduating, including marketing manager at Killington Resort, president and general manager at Mt. Southington Ski Area in Connecticut, terrain park manager for Windham Mt. Resort in New York and snowmaking manager for Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows Resort in California, among others.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my experience at KSRM,” said Amy Laramie, 2009 graduate of the KSRM program and Internal Communications and Guest Experience Manager, Killington Resort. “Attending classes with professors who are upper management at the largest ski resort in the east, coupled with having a hands-on co-op opportunity at Killington, really helped me develop my skills, network with the right people, and apply what I learned in the classroom to my current career.”

In addition to meeting with faculty, students and Killington management during the Open House, prospective students will enjoy brunch and receive a full tour of The Lodge, the center of support for ongoing education opportunities outside the classroom and where KSRM students live and dine for the duration of the program. When the Open House concludes, attendees are invited to enjoy free lift tickets and access to the slopes for the full afternoon.

For more information on Green Mountain College’s Killington School of Resort Management program, please visit: http://resortmanagement.greenmtn.edu. Those interested in attending the open house, can sign up here: http://resortmanagement.greenmtn.edu/program/signup-for-an-open-house/.