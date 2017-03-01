Home Telemonitoring Patient Data Now Available to Vermont Providers

News Release — VITL

February 28, 2017

Contact: Joanna Cummings

Marketing Manager, VITL

802-861-1942

BURLINGTON, VT – Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc. (VITL), Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH), and the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties (VNA) announce the immediate availability of home telemonitoring patient data through the Vermont Health Information Exchange (VHIE). The VHIE is Vermont’s secure, statewide network that gives health care providers the ability to electronically exchange and access patient data.

In-home telemonitoring services are provided by CVHHH and the VNA for patients with complex health conditions, like heart disease or respiratory disorders. Telemonitors are easy to use touchscreen tablets that prompt patients to measure and record their vital signs at home on a daily basis. The information is transmitted wirelessly to the home health agency where it is monitored and reviewed by nurses. This offers a sense of security to patients knowing that their health conditions are being actively monitored by nurses who can alert other providers if needed.

Sandy Rousse, president and chief executive officer at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice said, “Our home telemonitoring program is based on a co-case management model promoting care coordination between physicians and home health visiting staff, while allowing for timely education to a change in one’s health condition, improving self-management of disease process. Having the telemonitoring data available electronically and in real time through the VHIE allows our home visiting staff and other providers such as physicians to have access to data when and where they need it to better inform patient care and outcomes.”

Until now, data from the in-home devices were only available within the telemonitoring system itself. If data were needed by a doctor or another health care provider, it had to be manually transferred – most likely by secure fax – to that provider. But, with the help of a grant from the Vermont Health Care Innovation Project, the VNA and CVHHH were able to connect their telemonitoring systems to their electronic health record (EHR) systems and then work with VITL to create a connection to carry the results from their EHRs to the VHIE. This means that the data collected at the patient’s home is immediately available to any other provider at the home health agency or to any other treating provider in Vermont.

“For all of the benefits of telemonitoring, the data from the home monitors was locked in a system that was separate from our EHR. Now, any provider with whom we coordinate care for our patients can have access to this data, which may be crucial in making adjustments to their care plan or to their medications,” said Judy Peterson, president and chief executive officer at the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle County.

The VHIE collects and indexes clinical information from Vermont’s 14 hospitals, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), and 155 other provider locations. With a patient’s consent, any provider involved in the care of that patient can access their medical and medication history through the VHIE.

John K. Evans, president and CEO of VITL said, “this is a great example of collaboration between home health agencies, VITL, and the State of Vermont to overcome technical challenges and work across organizations that block access to data. The ability to provide data collected by patients at home through the VHIE complements data generated by healthcare organizations, resulting in more informed decision making by healthcare clinicians, which supports better patient outcomes for Vermonters.”