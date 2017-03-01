Green Mountain Club Holds Join a Hike on Winter Trails Day

News Release — Green Mountain Club

February 28, 2017

Contact:

Kristin McLane, (802) 241-8324

[email protected]

BRIDGEWATER CORNERS, VT., – The Green Mountain Club, the maintainer and protector of Vermont’s Long Trail, has partnered with Long Trail Brewing to host our 21st annual Winter Trails Day on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

This year’s event, based at Long Trail Brewing in Bridgewater Corners, features eleven free, guided hikes for every ability, winter workshops, and children’s activities, followed by an après party with food and drinks provided by Long Trail Brewing, a raffle and a bonfire. Scheduled hikes include Mount Tom, Pico Peak, Deer Leap Mountain, Quimby Mountain, Kent Pond, Thundering Falls Boardwalk, the Canty Trail, and a 1.5-mile hike on a local property which is perfect for families with young children or individuals new to winter hiking. Hikes will leave from Long Trail Brewing between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Green Mountain Club will be on-site all day to assist visitors with registration, trail information, and winter hiking tips. Snowshoe demos and free rentals will be available. Workshops include Winter Preparedness, Animal Tracking, and Geocaching. There will be selected children’s activities with an ongoing bonfire, sugar on snow, snowshoe demos, and snowman building.

“Winter Trails Day is a great opportunity to be a part of the Green Mountain Club community and go out and explore our local trails in winter,” says Executive Director, Mike DeBonis. “GMC is excited to partner with Long Trail Brewing to bring community members out to enjoy the wonder that is winter in Vermont, while enjoying our favorite activity, hiking.”

Winter Trails Day aims to encourage fun, safe winter recreation and exploration of Vermont’s valuable trail resources. Participants are encouraged to bring layers of warm winter clothing, plenty of water, and snacks for their hikes. Snowshoes and/or microspikes are recommended.

To learn more about Winter Trails Day or details about hikes, visit www.greenmountainclub.org/winter-trails-day or contact Kristin McLane, GMC’s Membership & Communications Coordinator at (802) 241-8324 or [email protected].