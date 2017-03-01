 

Green Mountain Care Board Meetings in March

News Release — Green Mountain Care Board
February 28, 2017

Contact:
Green Mountain Care Board
802 828 2130

Thursday, March 2nd: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
Access to Health Care Discussion
UVM Presentation (Electronic Medical Record Replacement Project)
ACA Contingency Plan Discussion

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, March 9th: Canceled

Thursday, March 16th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
All-Payer Model Update and Discussion
Vermont Care Organization Implementation Update

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, March 23rd: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
Vermont Information Technology Leaders – FY 2018 Budget Projections
ACO and Hospital Budget Guidance Discussion

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, March 30th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
TBD

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Reminder: All Board meeting presentations are available on the GMCB website: http://gmcboard.vermont.gov/board/meetings. Also, all topics and times listed on this agenda are approximate and subject to change during the meeting. The Board will take up each item at the conclusion of the preceding item and not necessarily at the time listed, unless the agenda specifically states that an item will commence at a time certain.

