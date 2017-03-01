 

Free Medicare Bootcamp Classes to be Held in Windham and Windsor Counties

Mar. 1, 2017

News Release — Senior Solutions
March 1, 2017

Contact:
Pati Kimball
Senior Solutions
SHIP coordinator
[email protected]

At this free class, Senior Solutions staff will provide unbiased information about the Medicare system. Medicare has strict enrollment periods, and this session will help participants make timely decisions about drug plans and supplemental plans as well as many other issues. This class is appropriate for anyone who will be signing up for Medicare in the near future. Family members who help elders may also find this class useful. Space is limited, RSVP required, so PLEASE CALL AHEAD to be added to attendance list.

TO REGISTER AND GET FULL LOCATION DETAILS, CALL THE SENIOR HELPLINE: 1-800-642-5119. For Vermonters in Windsor and Windham county only please

A minimum of 5 attendees is required to hold the class.

Springfield Vermont
February 15, 2017 10:00-12:00
March 15, 2017 10:00-12:00
April 19, 2017 10:00-12:00
May 17, 2017 10:00-12:00
June 21, 2017 3:00-5:00
July 19, 2017 10:00-12:00
August 16, 2017 10:00-12:00
September 20, 2017 10:00-12:00

Brattleboro Vermont
April 20,2017 10:00-12:00
June 21, 2017 1:00-3:00

Windsor Vermont
March 17, 2017 2:00-4:00
July 24, 2017 10:00-12:00

Woodstock Vermont
March 14, 2017 1:00-2:00

