Donna Barlow Casey named Executive Director of the Natural Resources Board

News Release — Natural Resources Board

February 28, 2017

Contact:

Diane Snelling, Chair, Natural Resources Board

802-461-8072

[email protected]

Donna Barlow Casey has been named Executive Director of the Natural Resources Board.

Diane Snelling, Chair of the Natural Resources Board, said, “We’re extremely pleased that Donna will be joining the NRB team. She brings very strong managerial skills and extensive environmental knowledge to the job. Her excellent work as Director of the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District on the Zero Waste Plan and innovative organics programs, including collaboration with ANR, was a significant contribution to Vermont’s Universal Recycling law.”

At Vermont Technical College, Ms. Casey served as a member of the President’s Cabinet. She was also the first full-time Director of the Center for Sustainable Practices, which focuses on the application of green technologies and sustainable practices to education, operations, and student and community efforts.

Ms. Casey has been an active volunteer with organizations whose missions and programming embrace sustainable community values, such as the Compost Association of Vermont, Vermont Product Stewardship Council, and Toxics Action Center. She is currently a Project Advisor to Eco Cycle Solutions of Boulder, Colorado, a nationally focused non-profit that empowers citizens, organizations, businesses, and governments to guide their communities in adopting sustainable materials management policies and practices.

Presently the Town Manager of Milton, Ms. Casey manages the Town’s $7.4 million budget and has led efforts to strengthen the municipality’s financial well-being while restructuring departments to increase their effectiveness and improve service to citizens.

“I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be able to combine my love of environmental policy and furthering sustainable practices as Executive Director at the NRB. I’m looking forward to working with, and learning from, the staff and the members of the Natural Resources Board,” Ms. Casey said.