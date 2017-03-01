Donation Expands Conserved Property in Addison County

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

February 28, 2017

Popular bird-watching and waterfowl destination to increase by 37 acres

ADDISON, Vt. – A land donation has expanded the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison, Vt., one of Vermont’s premiere wildlife hotspots, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The donation by Dubois Farm Inc. of Addison will expand the property by 37 acres, to bring the property to a total of 2,895 acres.

Wildlife management areas are conserved lands throughout Vermont that are owned by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and are managed for fish and wildlife habitat and wildlife-based recreational access. Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area hosts 200 bird species, and is among the most popular destinations in Vermont for bird-watchers and waterfowl hunters.

“We are grateful to the Dubois Farm for donating this land,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “Their generosity contributes to a growing legacy of conservation that will last for generations.”

The new parcel hosts rare and ecologically important clayplain forest. These forests contain oak and hickory trees that attract turkeys, gray squirrels, and deer, making them popular destinations for hunters. Because the forest is adjacent to wetlands, it is particularly important for amphibians such as frogs, toads, and salamanders.

“Birdwatchers and hunters have coveted access to this property for many years,” said Porter. “The diversity of bird species found in this forest is incredible for bird enthusiasts. Previous owners closed the land to the public to conduct private turkey hunts. Now, any hunter may now access the land to try their luck at calling in a turkey.”

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has a long history of conservation on this newly acquired property. Nearly 40 years ago, the department partnered with The Nature Conservancy in Vermont and local landowners to place a conservation easement on this property after recognizing the forest’s significance to wildlife. That project began a multi-decade partnership between the two organizations that has resulted in many conservation success stories.

Landowners wishing to donate land to be permanently conserved are encouraged to contact the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Anyone can donate to the department’s land conservation efforts by purchasing a 2017 Vermont Habitat Stamp, available at vtfishandwildlife.com.