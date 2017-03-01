Central Vermont Medical Center Named One of 2017’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals

News Release — UVM Health Network — Central Vermont Medical Center

Feb. 28, 2017

Contact:

Lynn Adamo

Communications Specialist

UVM Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center

802-371-4375

Berlin, Vt. – The University of Vermont Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center was recently named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“We’re thrilled to receive this honor,” said Judy Tartaglia, President and CEO for UVM Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center. “It’s a testament to our employees and providers, who work hard every day to bring the best health care possible to our community. To be recognized nationally in this way is a true achievement. ”

UVM Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center scored in the top 100 of rural and community hospitals nationwide on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers.

The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America. The INDEX aggregates hospital-specific data for 50 performance indicator variables across eight pillars of hospital strength: inpatient share ranking; outpatient share ranking; cost; charge; quality; outcomes; patient perspectives and financial stability. They then calculate each hospital’s percentile rankings compared with all hospitals in the study group.

“It is more important than ever that rural hospitals proactively understand and address performance in the areas of cost, quality, outcomes and patient perspective. iVantage’s INDEX was designed to serve as this industry model,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Across the spectrum of performance indicators, there are rural providers that are writing the blueprint for success as they transition to value-based healthcare. Our analysis shows that this group of top performers exhibits a focused concern for their community needs.”

The list of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, and more information about the study, can be found at www.iVantageINDEX.com/top-performing-hospitals/.