Burlington police get green light for 115 new body cameras

BURLINGTON — The City Council approved the Burlington Police Department’s request to spend $158,000 for 115 new body cameras, more than enough for every sworn officer on the force.

Currently there are not enough cameras for detectives, plainclothes officers and some supervisors to have their own assigned camera, according to a consultant the department hired after a 2015 incident where an officer shot a man in Colchester. The episode revealed officers’ were unfamiliar with some features of the Axon-Taser cameras they use.

One of the consultant’s recommendations was for every sworn officer to be assigned a body camera that “must be carried and used while on duty in uniform.” Given the public’s perception that all officers have body cameras, if an incident were to occur when an officer isn’t wearing a camera, “this could irrevocably damage the trust of the community,” the report states.

The department is choosing to stick with Axon-Taser after reviewing the products of four other companies. Axon-Taser’s body cameras were the cheapest and provided the desired features, according to a memo from the department.

The cameras have a life span of five years or more, according to the memo, and Burlington first purchased a limited number of body cameras for a pilot program in 2010. Deputy Chief Jannine Wright said older cameras are having trouble holding their charge.

The 115 new cameras would allow one for every sworn officer and five reserve officers, plus some as spares in case of failure.

Allegations last week that a Burlington police officer lied in a sworn affidavit came to light after defense attorneys reviewed footage from his body camera.

The officer appeared to think his camera was shut off. That called attention to the practice of turning body cameras off during portions of traffic stops, searches or other police calls.

Police Chief Brandon del Pozo has defended that practice, arguing that officers should be able to have private conversations about tactics or strategies they’re planning to use.