Burlington Electric Department and Green Mountain Power Alert Customers to Phone Scam

News Release — Green Mountain Power, Burlington Electric Dept.

February 28, 2017

Contacts:

Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power, 802.229.8200

Mike Kanarick, Burlington Electric Department, 802.735.7962

Burlington, VT – The Burlington Electric Department and Green Mountain Power today are warning customers about an ongoing bill payment phone scam. In a new wave of calls today, Burlington Electric and Green Mountain Power customers have been receiving calls threatening disconnection if payment is not made immediately. These calls have been targeting primarily restaurants, but other customers have received similar calls.

These calls are not from Burlington Electric or Green Mountain Power, and customers should hang up if they receive a call with such demands. If customers have any questions about their account status, they should call the authorized phone number for GMP, 888.TEL.GMPC (888.835.4672), or for BED, 802.865.7300.

The utilities follow very clear state rules when working with customers about paying past due bills and do not demand credit card information or alternate payment mechanisms from a customer for any purpose and, if customers receive a call with such a demand, they should follow these steps:

· Do not provide payment or any other personal information;

· Do not engage with the caller;

· Do not call back the number; and

· Call BED Customer Service at 802.865.7300 or GMP Customer Service at 888.835.4672 to report the occurrence and to share any information you are able to provide, including name of the caller, caller’s phone number, and substance of the call.

Further, customers receiving such calls are encouraged to report this scam by contacting the Vermont Attorney General’s Office Consumer Assistance Program at 800.649.2424 (in-state only) or 802.656.3183 (from out of state numbers) or by visiting www.uvm.edu/consumer. Also, to further protect yourself against similar scams, please visit that same website address to read about similar past scams.