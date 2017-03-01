Annual Veterans Summit at Lyndon State College March 11

News Release — Lyndon State College

February 28, 2017

Contact:

Sylvia Plumb, Lyndon State College, 802.626.6459, [email protected]

LYNDONVILLE, VT — The fifth annual NEK Veterans Summit, the only such event in Vermont, will be 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. March 11 at Lyndon State College. The summit draws hundreds of veterans of all eras, their families and veteran-service organizations to strengthen the support network in Vermont and northern New Hampshire.

The free event, at Alexander Twilight Theatre, includes breakfast and lunch.

The summit is part of a weekend-long salute to veterans that includes the fourth annual Ian Muller Rail Jam and free lift tickets at Burke Mountain in East Burke.

The summit will feature a keynote address on mental health issues by Lynn Rolf III, program director of Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a talk by Alfred Montoya, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs at the White River Junction Medical Center. Breakout sessions will be offered on veterans who are students, women or homeless; mental health awareness; employment opportunities; book groups; and service clubs.

LSC graduate and combat veteran John Hojek of Chicago, who founded Gold Star Roses, will be at the summit. His organization gives roses, grown by veterans, to families who lost a family member in combat.

The event will include the Mobile Vet Center, with counseling and information resources for combat veterans, VA services for homeless veterans and more than 50 exhibitors from veteran-service organizations.

The summit is sponsored by the Lyndon State College Veterans Association, with the cooperation of the LSC Veteran Student Support Committee and veteran-service organizations. Lyndon State, with a veterans’ park, veterans’ resource room and range of financial assistance for student-veterans, is recognized as a Military Friendly® school.

The event is funded by donations and a grant from the Vermont Veterans Fund, a program of the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs.

The Ian Muller Rail Jam, with food and live music, will be 1-5 p.m. March 11 at Burke Mountain. Proceeds from the free event will benefit LSC’s Ian Muller Memorial Scholarship for student-veterans. Muller, a Marine, attended LSC before being killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2011. He was a ski instructor at Burke Mountain.

On March 12, Burke Mountain will offer free lift tickets for veterans with proof of service and their immediate family members. To make a reservation, call Burke Mountain at 626-7300.

To register for the veterans’ summit, go to http://lyndonstate.edu/veteranssummit. To watch a video of the 2015 summit, go to https://youtu.be/pg0-2wuh3so. To watch a video of the 2015 rail jam, go to https://youtu.be/n1qItazvOuo.