Vermont Legislators March for Bennington County Meals on Wheels

March 1, 2017

March 1, 2017. Bennington VT | Forty-five years ago, President Richard Nixon established a national nutrition program for seniors that created what we now know as Meals on Wheels. That program now delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors in virtually every community across the country.

This March, a host of Vermont legislators and civic leaders will celebrate that historic commitment to America’s aging seniors by pitching in to help deliver freshly prepared meals to elderly friends and neighbors in Bennington County.

In an effort to raise awareness for the important work done by Bennington County Meals on Wheels, state senators Dick Sears and Brian Campion, along with state representatives Linda Sullivan and Brian Keefe, will be working as Meals on Wheels volunteers, traveling the back roads and side streets of the county, visiting with older residents who rely on the program, almost half of whom are military veterans or their spouses.

The March for Meals is a national effort and it underscores the importance of helping our older parents, friends and neighbors gain access to freshly-prepared, nutritious meals, as well as a social connection to a larger community.

If any local business or civic leaders wish to get involved with the March for Meals, please call the Meals on Wheels office at 802-442-8012.

For more information, to volunteer or make a donation, call 802-442-8012 or go to mowbennington.org.