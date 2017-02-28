 

Vermont Leads Nation in Solar Jobs Per Capita, Again

Feb. 28, 2017, 10:46 pm

News Release — Renewable Energy Vermont
Feb. 27, 2017

Montpelier, VT – A new report by The Solar Foundation cites Vermont as a national leader in the solar industry, ranking third for the number of solar jobs per capita. Between 2015 to 2016, solar jobs in Vermont grew by 29 percent, with an additional 400 solar jobs created in the state last year.

“Each solar job means that a skilled craftsman, a recent college graduate, or an entrepreneur is able earn a stable living to feed their family, support their community, and stay in Vermont,” said Olivia Campbell Andersen, Renewable Energy Vermont Executive Director. “The clean energy industry continues to stand out as a bright spot in Vermont’s economy, bringing jobs to every corner of the State.

Solar jobs provide living wages, with the national median wage for solar installers at $26.00 per hour, according to the report.

“Vermont’s solar workers are working hard to help their neighbors, farms, schools, and towns achieve energy independence and save money with clean, renewable energy,” said Campbell Andersen. “Vermont’s clean energy policies, particularly net metering, are critically important to ensuring access to electricity cost savings as well as maintaining jobs and growing our economy.”

Visit www.revermont.org/resources/jobs/ for a listing of open positions in Vermont’s clean energy economy. To find a solar installer near you, visit the Vermont Renewable Energy Business Listing at www.revermont.org/vrebl/.

The Solar Foundation’s full report can be viewed online at www.solarjobcensus.org.

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits.

